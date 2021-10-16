MMP at 25: MMP has changed Parliament for good. But has it stopped Parliament changing New Zealand?

MMP has changed the face of politics, leading to viable minor parties, coalition governments, and a far more diverse Parliament. But some argue it has stopped Parliament acting on New Zealand’s big problems. Henry Cooke talks to the prime ministers who have made MMP look boring.

Jacinda Ardern probably wouldn’t be in politics without MMP.

Not just not prime minister – not an MP at all. She first came to Parliament in 2008 as a list MP, not winning an electorate until years later, after she had already built her credibility within the Labour Party.

“There’s every chance I would not have been here now, without MMP,” Ardern tells Stuff, after a long and uncharacteristic pause.

“If I had made it in, regardless – it would have taken longer. Would I have persisted, or would life have changed for me, and then I would make different choices?”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she would probably wouldn't have entered politics without MMP.

Ardern’s career is entwined with MMP. She was the first prime minister in New Zealand’s modern history not to lead the largest party in Parliament in 2017. Then just three years later she was the first prime minister to win an outright majority under the system – indeed, the first to win a majority of all votes since 1951.

She is a product of MMP, a prime minister it’s hard to see in power had New Zealand not taken the road less travelled and voted in MMP three decades ago.

Ardern also exemplifies what some people hate about MMP. They argue that a fairer system would have allowed National to govern in 2017. Or conversely, that the strictures of MMP and coalition politics have stopped Ardern from delivering a truly transformational government.

MMP is turning 25 this week, and Stuff has been looking back at its history – from the birth of the idea in New Zealand, its win in a bitterly fought referendum, and the chaotic transition years. The fourth and final piece, which you are reading, looks at the stability the system has delivered since 1999, and what that says about its future.

A return to predictable stability

MMP looked to be in pretty bad shape as the millennium neared its end.

The first coalition government had taken eight weeks to create and had fallen apart in acrimony. It made it to the 1999 election only because a group of NZ First MPs decided not to follow their leader Winston Peters when he and Jenny Shipley dissolved the coalition.

Many voters still felt they had voted for one thing and got another: a strong majority of NZ First voters had wanted Labour to lead the government, and a strong majority of National voters had not wanted Peters anywhere near power. And they had voted for a National Party led by Jim Bolger, who had been shifting the party to the political centre since 1993 – now the more right-wing Jenny Shipley was in charge.

Julianne Myers/Stuff Helen Clark won in 1999 with a simple pledge card promising a modest set of policies – that would actually be delivered on.

According to a National Business Review poll in 1998, just 32 per cent of the country favoured MMP, with 57 per cent wanting a return to first past the post (FPP).

Helen Clark was watching all of this as her polls slowly rose, developing a plan that would bring Labour nine years of power. The strategy was simple, epitomised in her party’s “pledge” cards to voters: promise a few things, and then deliver them, without surprising the public with any wild shifts.

“The mantra I developed coming towards the 1999 election was: ‘We’ll do what we say, and say what we do.’ Because the level of trust in politics was so low,” she recalls.

Clark also looked to develop the new kind of party relationships that would be needed under MMP, and do it transparently. She patched up the relationship with Jim Anderton, who was leading the Alliance, and with the Green Party, which had split off by this point. Like Bolger with ACT before her, she strategically decided not to campaign in a seat the Greens might be able to win – Coromandel. This would give her options after 1999 – options that didn’t include NZ First.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Peter Dunne, Helen Clark and Jim Anderton have a cup of tea to celebrate their 965th day in power as a coalition government under MMP in 2005.

“It was signalled very clearly that Labour would go into government with the Alliance. So that there weren't too many surprises about that,” Clark says.

And so after 1999, stability reigned. In 2002, Clark moved swiftly to hold an early election when it looked like the Alliance was going to fall apart over the decision to support the invasion of Afghanistan, returning her to power with the help of a confidence and supply agreement established with United Future.

In 2005, another confidence and supply agreement was established with United Future and NZ First. While these clipped Labour’s wings somewhat, it was still pretty clear who was in charge.

John Key developed this strategy further across three elections in 2008, 2011, and 2014. He swore off NZ First in the first election but showed a willingness to work with basically anyone else, hoping to develop a pool of friendly parties that could be called upon for various votes and to keep a government intact.

Instead of forming a solid right-wing coalition in 2008 with ACT – which would have been entirely possible – he invited the new Māori Party and older United Future into the tent, betting he would need them as friends later.

phil reid/Stuff John Key with Peter Dunne, with whom he formed a governing agreement.

“Early on we thought just getting the bare minimum is a risky strategy,” Key recalls. “Because by definition, if you lose a partner – and in politics, there are accidents along the way – that leaves the government too exposed.

“The second thing was that we thought it would make the government better and far more representative of New Zealanders. People actually like that – that’s one of the elements of MMP that they like. And I genuinely do think it made us sit up and pay more attention to a wider range of voices.

“And then there was a bit of an insurance policy. If you build friendships and relationships with people and you take them in when you don’t need them, your friends will probably remember you in the tough times.”

People did seem to like this version of MMP. In 2011, National held a long-promised referendum on whether to keep MMP or not. It played out like a far lower-key version of the 1993 campaign – Peter Shirtcliffe even returned to the scene. But the vote never really looked close, and MMP won by a solid 58 per cent to 42 per cent – an increase on its margin in 1993, and a massive shift from that polling in 1998. MMP campaigner Sam Huggard​ recalls he felt “comfortable” the whole way through.

MMP might have been a radical change in 1993. Now it was just boring. Too boring for some.

Murray Wilson/Stuff The 2011 referendum was fairly low-key.

An end to reform?

MMP was voted in by voters sick of radical change. It seems to have worked.

Much of the system created over that pre-MMP decade remains basically in place, with some minor adjustments. If you’re a government creating your Budget, you still have guardrails set by 1989’s Public Finance Act. If you want to complement your Budget with cheap interest rates, 1989’s Reserve Bank Act is still there stopping you.

And if you want to build a house or an apartment building, you still need to go through 1991’s Resource Management Act (RMA) – the single law people all over the political spectrum generally blame for the housing crisis.

There have been changes, particularly in social policy: abortion, voluntary euthanasia and same-sex marriage have all been legalised. But big sudden policy shifts are a thing of the past. For example, Labour and the Greens came to power in 2017 promising serious action to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. Four years later they are basically still consulting on how to do that.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff Large social reforms have remained under MMP – but not economic ones.

Ardern happily admits that MMP stopped Labour doing as much as it would want both under Clark and under her.

“That’s absolutely true. But that’s in part a driving force for why New Zealanders voted for it,” she says.

“When you look back at some of the period before MMP, you can see why actually having a system that tempered down some of that activity, why people were attracted to it. We’re forced to build consensus – but I think consensus is often what New Zealand wants.”

Key had more options in power, but still struggled to properly reform the RMA, a longstanding goal of National’s, because of his various coalition deals.

Robert Charles/Stuff Key surprised many people by working with the Māori Party.

Right-wing commentator Matthew Hooton, who has worked for the National Party in a number of guises, says MMP and the party-vote majorities it requires have led to the “tyranny of the median voter”. Both National and Labour pay too much attention to what a voter in the middle of the spectrum thinks, as they need them to win power.

“We’ve had a meandering process where the median voter gets to apply a veto on anything,” he says.

Without MMP – although he is not an FPP fan himself – a government with a strong plurality would have acted on climate change.

“By now, there would have been a government that took climate change seriously – probably a Labour one. It would have come in with 42 per cent of the vote and put together a bold climate change plan.”

This tyranny of the median voter has also helped to stifle any appetite to do something about sky-rocketing house prices, as said voter generally owns a home.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Key also negotiated a home insulation package with the Greens.

“You can’t say MMP caused house price inflation, there are too many factors, but absolutely you can say that Helen Clark, John Key, and Jacinda Ardern have not been provided with the slightest incentive to stop it,” Hooton says.

MMP’s centralising impulse doesn’t come only from the fact it makes coalitions more necessary. It also comes from the fact that a party vote under MMP truly does matter, wherever you live.

This has changed the big two parties: Labour cannot ignore a possible party vote in a deep-blue rural district, just as National cannot ignore a potential party vote in a deep red urban seat. Under FPP, these votes would have been useless, meaning politicians would pitch themselves very solidly at a specific geographic subset of voters who could go either way. Now that “swing district” is the entire country.

This gives New Zealand a very different political culture to that of a place like the United States, where most politicians are elected in safe seats, meaning they have no real motivation to work with the other side or try to attract new voters who aren’t already in their camp.

Sir Geoffrey Palmer, who pushed so much for MMP but was never elected under it, says this has been key to its success.

“In Christchurch, the central organisation used to say: ‘Don’t bother campaigning here, it’s a safe seat.’ So I’d go off as deputy leader campaigning in some obscure part of the North Island.”

Lawrence Smith MMP means the party vote counts everywhere – so John Key still has to campaign in South Auckland, a Labour stronghold.

Clark says campaigning nationally, not just in a few seats, kept Labour more attuned to the public ear.

“MMP made Labour campaign nationally – so in doing that you’re probably more attuned, because you would go campaign in Cromwell, in Central Otago.”

And as Key saw it, that vast national electorate was pretty centrist. “You shoot where the ducks are. I mean most New Zealanders on a normalised bell curve live in the middle.”

He also reckons MMP has allowed some of the more “single-issue” people in both main parties to split off, and not try to take over the whole edifice. For National, the breakaways would usually end up in ACT, while for Labour they would usually end up in the Greens.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Labour’s female caucus poses for a photo on the first day of Parliament after the 2020 election.

A diverse Parliament – with the same parties

MMP has definitely delivered more diversity to Parliament.

Women won just 10 per cent of the seats in the last nine elections under FPP. They have won 34 per cent in the first nine MMP elections.

The number of Māori has risen – in the final FPP election in 1993, eight MPs identifying as Māori were elected; in 2020, 25 were. There were no Asian MPs before MMP – there have been 18 since. We have also seen the country’s first trans MP and first MPs from a refugee background.

This diversity has often come via the party list. Candidates in electorates need to win two contests: one to get their party nomination in the first place, the other at the actual election. The party members who decide that first contest seem to like nominating men, particularly in safe seats. Of the 27 electorates won with a majority of more than 10,000 in 2017, 19 were won by men.

Georgina Beyer is sworn in at Parliament. Beyer was the world’s first openly transgender member of Parliament.

Party lists can be used to bulk out a party’s offering to the public, with a far more diverse mix of candidates who would find it harder to win an individual selection race and seat.

MPs who represent communities that may not be geographically clustered in one area have a far better shot this way: of New Zealand’s 18 Asian MPs, 16 have first entered Parliament on the list.

The list has also made it far easier for parties to headhunt clever people who might have trouble winning a closely fought selection race or electorate battle – National’s extremely patrician attorney-general Chris Finlayson being the ultimate example.

But the diversity has not gone as far as some expected it would.

Only two brand new parties have sprung up and made it to Parliament under MMP: ACT in 1996, and the Māori Party in 2004. The Māori Party followed the exact rulebook both Jim Anderton and Winston Peters had in the late-FPP era – splitting from one of the main two parties, with a charismatic MP holding on to their existing seat to maintain a base. ACT did the hard yards to get into Parliament from a base of nothing – but did so with a former Labour MP at its head.

Indeed, every party that has been elected to Parliament under MMP – bar the Greens – is a direct descendant of either Labour or National, and the Greens got their first ride into Parliament as part of the ex-Labour Alliance. NZ First was formed as a breakaway from National; ACT and United Future were breakaways from both Labour and National; and the Māori Party was a breakaway from Labour.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Marama Davidson of the Greens, and David Seymour of ACT represent and the Greens have emerged as the main minor parties to have emerged under MMP.

And these parties have remained small. Labour and National still dominate politics, and the vast majority of political life is structured around the opposition between the two, even if they actually agree on a lot. The idea of a prime minister coming from any other party feels faintly ridiculous.

This is a strong contrast to the only other country with our electoral system – Germany, where last month’s election delivered the traditional two big parties about a quarter of the vote each. These two big centre-left and centre-right parties have governed together very recently, with chancellor Angela Merkel handing over finance to Olaf Scholz for the 2018-21 term. In New Zealand terms, this would be like prime minister Judith Collins offering Grant Robertson the finance role – laughable on its face.

Winston Peters blames the media for the continued dominance of Labour and National, saying we haven’t adapted our coverage to the new MMP world.

“Just contrast our media with that in other MMP countries and the answer is obvious. The media remain wantonly unprepared to recognise the governmental changes of MMP,” he says..

Richard Mulgan​, who was on the royal commission that designed MMP, says Labour and National have been remarkably adaptive to the new system, which has allowed the two-party culture to survive.

MICHAEL BRADLEY Much of politics is still dominated by the contest between Labour and National.

“MMP preserved what was best about the old system – the alternating major governing parties, plus constraints at the edges. And I think New Zealand has wanted to preserve that. The political culture has really asserted itself.”

Palmer says he had hoped the old adversarial model might fade away under MMP, but that hasn’t happened.

“I did hope that it would break down the adversarial Westminster model. I mean, the Westminster model consists of a knockdown, drag-out fight over everything, but actually you know only about 15 per cent of the stuff that goes through the Parliament is contentious.”

Clark says anyone hoping for an end to this was dreaming.

“Those who said it would make for a more consensus-based political system don’t understand a lot about politics – because politics is a contest of ideas and people fighting for power, and they’re going to fight hard for that.”

The next 25 years

MMP is still a relatively young voting system. National and Labour did not emerge for decades under our old FPP system.

And Germany, which has had MMP far longer, has seen plenty of twists and turns over its history with the system. After last month’s election, two “kingmaker” parties decided to negotiate together first, before deciding which of the large centre-left or centre-right parties to go with. This would be like the Greens and ACT negotiating together, before deciding to go with either Labour or National as a bloc.

Changes to our culture could be hurried along by further changes to the system itself.

The MMP we have today is the exact same model that was introduced in 1993. There have been some changes around donations and advertising, but the core voting bit remains consistent.

David White Colin Craig’s Conservative Party could easily have been in Parliament with a 4 per cent threshold.

This is despite a review carried out by the Electoral Commission after the 2011 referendum, which recommended a host of changes – most notably lowering the party-vote threshold to 4 per cent from 5 per cent, and getting rid of “coat-tailing”.

The party vote threshold is the line that a party needs to reach to get a place in Parliament. It’s a line that is always going to be arbitrary: 0.83 per cent of the vote is enough to get a single seat in Parliament, but almost nobody wants the line that low.

If the threshold had been set at 4 per cent back in 1996, Colin Craig’s Conservative Party would have come extremely close to entering Parliament in 2014, and Gareth Morgan’s TOP may have been able to motivate a few more voters and enter Parliament in 2017, vastly changing the shape of recent New Zealand history.

Coat-tailing is a provision that allows any MP who wins an electorate seat to bypass the party-vote threshold requirement and bring MPs in with them. It’s currently the reason Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is in Parliament: her party did not win 5 per cent, but it did win the seat of Waiariki. At the time of the review, coat-tailing was generally associated with ACT, which had used the practice in 2005 and 2008.

The review was shelved at the time by justice minister Judith Collins, who said there wasn’t enough support across Parliament for such changes. Now the Government has resurrected it, but is again asking other parties for input before it proceeds with any changes.

These changes are being paired with a possible four-year term, a change long pursued by New Zealand governments. When MMP was first proposed, a four-year term was thought of by many of them as a natural partner to it – you took away some power from governments, but you gave them more time to use it. Also included is a change many activists on the left say is crucial to addressing climate change: lowering the voting age to 16, an issue on which Ardern manages to never quite take a side.

She does personally back a four-year term, the 4 per cent threshold, and an end to coat-tailing. However, she refuses to commit to putting any of these ideas to a public vote, saying she wants to hear from other parties first.

It would be extremely difficult to enact a four-year term without a referendum. If Ardern wanted to do it without National, she could cause a constitutional crisis. On the other hand, the story of MMP shows just how powerful a referendum can be; how much it can shake the foundations of politics. Hand people some power and anything can happen.