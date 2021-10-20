Covid-19: 11 charts show where the vaccine programme is after Super Saturday

Residents queue up to get their shots at a pop-up centre at Maraeroa Marae on Super Saturday.

Super Saturday saw about 2.5 per cent of Kiwis getting a jab, easily breaking the previous record for highest doses in a day. But in the days since, the vaccine rate has lagged. Henry Cooke and Kate Newton dive into New Zealand’s vaccine data.

Super Saturday was huge. 131,000 people got a dose of some sort, including 40,000 first doses.

In a single day it managed to lift New Zealand’s rate of vaccination pretty significantly, especially on second doses. Māori rates in particular got a serious boost.

But the days after the telethon have seen a slump.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF About 3.6 million Kiwis have had at least one dose of the vaccine now.

Here’s a detailed look at where the vaccine rollout now stands, including suburb-by-suburb data and how we compare to the rest of the developed world.

The basics: How vaccinated is NZ?

As of Tuesday at midnight, 3.6m Kiwis have had at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s 83 per cent of the 12+ population who are actually eligible, or 71 per cent of the full population.

2.8m Kiwis have had both doses – about 65 per cent of the eligible population, or 56 per cent of the full population.

That leaves about 745,000 people aged 12 or older who haven’t had a single jab, roughly 17 per cent of the eligible population.

The postcode lottery: Auckland and Wellington stay ahead

New Zealand’s healthcare provision is far from uniform.

The care you receive in a bigger city can be a lot better than deep in the provinces. And for vaccine rates, big cities are way ahead of the pack.

Auckland’s three district health boards (DHBs) have seen 89 per cent of their 12+ population jabbed with at least one dose, with Wellington just a smidgen behind them. These two cities should hit 90 per cent in the next few days.

Canterbury is in third place, with 87 per cent of its population jabbed.

Meanwhile, the DHBs with the largest unvaccinated populations are generally North Island provincial areas with large Māori populations. Tairāwhiti on the East Coast is on the bottom of the table, with 75 per cent of its 12+ population having had one dose or more, while Northland is just above it at 76 per cent.

This pattern is roughly repeated when we look at second doses – although Taranaki takes the bottom spot there, with just 60 per cent having had both doses. Just ahead are Lakes (Rotorua), Tairāwhiti, and the Bay of Plenty.

Again, Auckland is on top: 73 per cent of Aucklanders aged 12 or above have had both doses of the vaccine. Nelson Marlborough and Southern DHBs, who have long been some of the best-performing in the country on vaccines, are just behind.

But the data gets deeper than that: We can now look at each suburb (roughly). Look up your suburb below.

Here the same pattern roughly exists – more provincial areas with high Māori populations are at the bottom of the heap.

Kawerau on the East Coast is the worst performing council area, with a first dose rate of about 66 per cent and a full vaccination rate of just 46 per cent. Kawerau is one of, if not the, poorest town in New Zealand, with a median income of just $20,600 in 2018 and one of the lowest employment rates in the country - the product of a brutal experience with reforms of the 1980s. Murupara, another poor Bay of Plenty town with a large Māori population, is just ahead of Kawerau as the worst-performing suburb.

Meanwhile, those who are most vaccinated also appear to be near the top of the heap, economically.

The most vaccinated suburbs are mostly ritzier places in Wellington and Auckland – think Kelburn, Hobsonville Point, and north Sandringham, which are all about 95 per cent first dosed.

The other big indicator is simply proximity to the CBDs: Even more working-class suburbs of Wellington, such as Newlands, boast a high vaccination rate.

Māori remain behind, older almost all protected

We don’t have to stick to geography - we can also see how the vaccine is differing based on ethnicity.

Māori vaccine rates have picked up significantly in the last week, jumping 5 percentage points on first doses, with 67 per cent of those aged 12+ now having had a first jab, compared to 62 per cent a week ago. Indeed, of the first doses handed out in the last week, about a quarter (25 per cent) went to Māori, compared to just 7 per cent of the first doses in the first big rush in late August.

They remain behind other ethnicities though.

Some of this can be explained by age structure – Māori are younger than the general population, but not all of it.

Māori aged 65 or over are basically as likely as the rest of the population to have been vaccinated.

But Māori aged 20-34 are just half as likely as the general population to have had both jabs, and only 64 per cent as likely to have had even one jab. This is the worst-performing age group, but things aren’t much more equitable for 12-19 year olds or 35-49 year olds.

This is most pronounced in those DHBs in the provincial North Island discussed earlier. In the Bay of Plenty, a Māori person aged 20-34 is just 46 per cent as likely as someone in the general population to have had a second dose.

Older the most vaccinated

Unsurprisingly, those who are the oldest, and thus the most at-risk of dying from Covid-19, are the most vaccinated.

95 per cent of those aged 65 or older have had a single dose, while 89 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the lowest rates are among the young. Less than half of 20-24 year olds have had both doses, while 78 per cent have had a single dose.

Super Saturday followed by Super slowdown

Super Saturday was huge. Here’s a look at our daily dose rates over recent months – you can see the huge peak.

But the days since have seen a bit of a slump, particularly for second doses.

In the week ahead of Super Saturday the average rate of doses was 55,000 a day. In the days since the average rate has dropped to just 38451. Even if you don't look at Sunday, which is always low, first and second doses were far lower on Monday and Tuesday than they were on the same weekdays last week.

So what will this mean for the race to 90 per cent? If we look at the current daily rate – subtracting Super Saturday – and assume it continues at the same pace going forwards, then 90 per cent of the 12+ population would have a jab by November 10.

How do we compare internationally?

New Zealand continues to climb the international vaccine charts, where many other countries have also found it hard to vaccinate more than about 60-70 per cent of their population.

According to Stuff’s calculations, New Zealand is now right in the middle of the pack for developed countries on first doses, and slowly climbing its way out of the bottom pack.

Aotearoa remains just behind Australia on both measures, but have now passed Sweden, Germany, and Israel for first doses.

On second doses, New Zealand is behind almost everyone we normally compare ourselves to in the OECD, but is ahead of most of Eastern Europe and Latin America.

The global data comes with some caveats. The best way to compare vaccine rates is by looking at the proportion of the full population covered – as some countries are vaccinating different age groups.

But that also means countries with more young kids who are not able to be jabbed – like Israel – can seem further behind than they really are.

(You might note this chart looks a bit worse than the Our World In Data chart often bandied around by politicians. That is because Our World in Data relies on a UN population dataset that has New Zealand at just 4.8 million people.)

In the weeks ahead New Zealand is likely to keep catching up on second doses. But it’s unclear if we will be able to catch Australia.