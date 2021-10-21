Judith Collins says high house prices lead to 'politics of envy' and support for left-wing policies

A law change will allow landowners in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

National Party leader Judith Collins says big movement on housing is needed to stop the “politics of envy” taking hold among younger generations.

National and Labour agreed to a bipartisan deal on planning law on Tuesday, radically altering planning rules in a bid to encourage far more medium-density housing in NZ’s cities.

Up to 105,500 new smaller homes are expected to be developed over the next eight years as a result of the changes – leading to a slowdown in the rapid growth of house prices.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Judith Collins said high house prices fuelled the politics of envy.

Speaking directly to those who were worried relaxed regulations would mean their neighbourhood would lose its “character” if lots of new townhouses sprung up, Collins said high house prices could eventually hurt them too.

READ MORE:

* Housing density gets more intensity

* Labour and National's plan to increase housing density by cutting regulation and sticking it to NIMBYs



“I realise that the people who have a lot might not care too much, but actually they should, because our country needs to have all people feeling they have a stake in the ground, that they have an opportunity to build something for themselves and their families,” Collins told Stuff.

She said high house prices had already led to a growth of the “politics of envy”.

“One of the concerning things I've seen over the last decade is this tendency to have an envious position or envy against those who have housing, or who can be seen to make some increase in the nominal wealth from housing,” Collins said.

“It gives excuses for that sort of envy politics. For those who feel that they’re not that worried about other people not being able to buy houses or own homes, they need to think about that, that people aren’t going to necessarily want to take everything off you, if they can see that they too one day can have something.”

Asked if this helped the left-wing of politics and drove support for policies like wealth or capital gains taxes, Collins said yes.

“You saw how the housing situations was used in the 2017 elections, with the great promise of KiwiBuild. And before that we had all sorts of ideas being thrown around by people like David Parker and David Cunliffe, about what was going to happen to those who are wealthy.”

She said young people deserved the kind of chance she had when she was younger.

“It does stretch the social fabric. And one of the things that has been driving me on this is that in my early 20s I was able to buy my first property, with my first full-time paid job - and I was on very little income. We should be making those opportunities available for people in their 20s and 30s, we shouldn’t be saying to them: ‘You don’t get to have a stake in the ground, you don’t get to have something to stay here for.’”

Getty Images Collins said she was disappointed in David Seymour.

Collins said she was very disappointed that ACT leader David Seymour had criticised the policy, given it actually represented deregulation and a respect for private property rights – things the ACT Party usually championed.

Seymour said on Tuesday the new rules could lead to “chaos” as people had bought into suburbs not expecting the rules to change.

She intimated that Seymour’s role as an MP for Epsom had contributed to this position

“I thought the MP for Epsom was having a fight with the leader of the ACT Party, and the MP for Epsom won,” Collins said.

“I was quite disappointed for David [Seymour], and I think a lot of his supporters would be too.”

“It’s about cutting red tape and getting housing built, but he’s suddenly decided that that wasn't his gig and he didn’t like it. It’s about deregulation and private property – acknowledging that people have a right to build on their own land.”

Seymour told Stuff that ACT wanted a real debate on getting houses built.

“We just say: Infrastructure is an important part of the conversation. Unless you get infrastructure right none of this going to work – why would you create all the chaos and confusion if you can’t deliver the infrastructure?”

“I don’t think sniping at allies will help her ratings.”