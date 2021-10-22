Covid-19 NZ: Government sets 90% vaccine target to move to traffic-light system with no national lockdowns

The Government will let Auckland leave lockdown when all three of its District Health Boards (DHBs) vaccinate 90 per cent of its eligible population.

The rest of the country will also be able to move to a new traffic-light system that replaces the alert level system when 90 per cent of each DHB’s eligible population is double-dosed.

This system will restore many freedoms to those who are fully vaccinated.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Friday Auckland would move to the “red” setting as soon as each DHB in the city vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible population.

And she said the Government was open to moving the South Island into the new system ahead of the rest of the country if its DHBs hit the target.

The Government has been quietly consulting on a “traffic light system” for a number of weeks.

The new system will allow fully-vaccinated people to enjoy most freedoms at every level, through the use of vaccine certificates.

Businesses who choose to use vaccine certificates will have far more freedom to operate than those who don’t. And those who don’t will likely not be assured of payments under the wage subsidy scheme at the lower traffic light settings.

The ability to do small localised lockdowns will remain.

On the Government’s measure, 86 per cent of the eligible population have had a first dose, and 68 per cent have had a second dose.

There are considerable differences between DHBs however. Auckland’s are likely to reach 90 per cent before other areas, as they are already close to 90 per cent of first dose.

How the system will work

Schools would reopen at every light on the traffic light.

A “green light” would mean almost no restrictions on travel, gatherings, and businesses operating. Face coverings would be recommended, but not mandatory, some QR scanning would be required.

Venues and retailers who make use of vaccination certificates will have no gathering limits, but those that choose not to will have similar restrictions as they face at level 2 – with a 100 person limit.

The green light setting would be used during times when Covid-19 spread was isolated. If a higher level of community transmission was reached, or there were active clusters of the virus in more than one area, the “orange light” would kick in.

At orange, face masks would be required in more spaces like retail and hospitality. Workplace and retail stores would remain open, but there may be capacity limits. Hospitality businesses, churches, and other venues can open with no limits if vaccine certificates are used. If vaccine certificates are not used then most venues could not open, other than to offer contactless pickup.

If the spread of Covid-19 possibly threatens the healthcare system, the “red light” setting will be used. This would limit private gatherings and restrict some inter-regional travel. Schools and retail stores would remain open but may have capacity limits, and hospitality businesses could open but for table-service only and with the requirement that customers are vaccinated.

More financial support

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced a new round of financial support for businesses and individuals.

The Covid-19 Resurgence Support Payment for businesses will be doubled and paid fortnightly – paying out of up to $43,000 per business.

The wage subsidy will continue through the transition to the new programme.

This will cost up to $940 million a fortnight.

Income limits for hardship assistance for low-income workers will also be temporarily lifted, meaning anyone working up to 40 hours a week on the minimum wage will be eligible for Special Needs Grants and other hardship assistance.

The Government has also established a $120m fund to help boost Māori vaccinations, which have lagged other ethnicities.

National has set its own target to end lockdowns and reopen to the world – 85-90 per cent of the 12+ population vaccinated. If that target is not reached by December 1 National would open up the country anyway.

Covid-19 cases have stepped up in recent days.

102 new cases in the community were recorded on Thursday – the highest single-day total in the entire pandemic.