Three Waters: Wider Manawatū politicians frustrated at being forced into entities

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Three Waters reform is necessary to ensure New Zealanders have quality water infrastructure.

Anger, betrayal and confusion.

The emotions from elected officials in and near Manawatū in the wake of the Government’s latest Three Waters announcement are evident.

But what happens next is far from clear for one mayor, despite the Government saying councils will have to take part.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ announced on Wednesday

* Concerns Marlborough voice 'not heard' in Three Waters reform

* Five Chch councillors call on Nanaia Mahuta to resign over three waters reform

the Government's plan to legislate in December to create four entities to oversee the delivery of wastewater, stormwater and drinking water.

STUFF The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition.

The Government previously said councils, which currently control water services, would be able to opt out of the entities.

But Mahuta said on Wednesday the reform will go ahead, although a working group would be set up to address concerns about governance structure and accountability.

She used statistics to back up the move to mandate reforms: More than 20 per cent of water supplies serving more than 100 people do not meet national standards; more than 34,000 are estimated to get sick from drinking water each year, and there were more than 3300 sewerage overflows in 2019/20.

Most councils in Manawatū and surrounding areas wanted the Government to pause the reform and find another solution to the need to pump billions of dollars into water infrastructure to ensure it is safe for current and future generations.

Frustration at the announcement was plain at a Tararua District Council meeting on Wednesday.

Paul Mitchell/Stuff Tararua District Council stands around a sign given to them by a ratepayer opposed to Three Waters reform. Mayor Tracey Collis says the council did not agree with the phrasing, but share the concerns behind it.

Councillors and mayor Tracey Collis​ posed with a sign, given to them by a ratepayer after a recent protest, which said “keep the dirty commies out of our clean water”.

Collis said the council did not agree with the phrasing on the sign, but it was an example of widespread sentiment against the reforms.

The council had committed to consider the reform in good faith, which Wednesday’s announcement did not echo, she said.

“It is a black day for local government. ‘Be kind’ has gone right out the window.”

Councillor Kerry Sutherland​ said the announcement made it clear the Government's decision was premeditated.

There was no way all the council’s submissions on the reforms could have been properly considered, he said.

Councillor Shirley Hull​ said she had forwarded 130 emails from people in the community, most of them against the reforms, to Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty​ in the past month.

“That’s more than we get for long term plan [submissions].”

Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys​ said she was frustrated Mahuta had painted all councils as not keeping up with infrastructure.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Manawatū District Council has invested heavily in water infrastructure, including the wastewater treatment plant in Feilding,

Department of Internal Affairs assessed Manawatū as having superb infrastructure, paid for by high rates.

Mahuta's comments, about having to take her own bottled water when going on holiday to the far North, smacked of “arrogance”, Worboys said.

“She could have said you can go somewhere where the water is good.”

Multiple mayors were having serious conversations about what to do next, with plans afoot to get unhappy communities involved.

“We are not going to lie down and take it.”

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden​ was not surprised by the announcement, given the Government had indicated for some time they needed all councils on board to make the reforms work.

While something needed to be done about water infrastructure, there were many concerns to iron out before people could be convinced the reforms were right.

The advertising campaign about the reforms, which pictured coughing pipes flowing with slime-like water, had put the public off, he said.

It was important communities had accurate and clear information about the reforms so they could fully understand what was going on.

“A lot of people don't have faith in any of these entities to deliver what they intend to.”

Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith​ also was not surprised at the mandate and, while never good to have something mandated, appreciated the certainty.

The council was generally supportive of the reform, especially as it an entity would take on future liabilities of a new wastewater treatment plant, which the city needed, he said.

Being part of a bigger entity would help all councils afford the upgrades needed.

“Scale and combined water balance sheets is the only way to achieve this,” Smith said.