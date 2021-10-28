National blames tax changes for skyrocketing public housing waitlist

Access to the income-related rental subsidy (IRRS) would mean council housing tenants pay no more than 25 per cent of their income on rent - an amount that would be hundreds of dollars cheaper for some. But council housing tenants currently can't access the subsidy.

Close to 25,000 households are now on the waitlist for public housing, as growing rents keep stable housing out of reach for many.

National have blamed the Government’s tax changes for property investors for the rise, saying landlords were simply passing on higher costs to tenants.

The waitlist grew by 748 households from August to September, reaching 24,546.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington rents have been going up.

It has more than quadrupled since the same point four years ago, and those on the list are waiting longer and longer for a house.

READ MORE:

* Megan Woods reminds foreign investors their money is still welcome in parts of housing market

* Government sets out where it will build new public homes as waitlist reaches new heights



The median time to get into a house was 143 days, up from 52 days back in September of 2017. That means more than half of all applicants are waiting more than 143 days – about 20 weeks.

About 10 times as many people were added to the housing waitlist than housed from it during September – 2407 households were added to the list, while just 263 were housed.

The waitlist has grown despite huge growth in the number of state and community homes, with 8628 places added since September of 2017.

National's Nicola Willis said Labour had added fuel to the fire by changing tax rules so landlords could no longer write off interest on their mortgages.

“We have to ask why are people being added to the public housing waitlist? And the simple answer is that they're being squeezed out of the private rental market because they can't afford rents there,” Willis said.

“Officials warned ministers this could be an impact of increasing costs on landlords through tax changes – all the data we’re receiving demonstrates that this is happening.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National's Nicola Willis said the Government’s changes to tax rules had caused the rise in rents.

These changes are only now coming into effect, but Willis said landlords would have been building them into future projections.

“They are absolutely factoring it in.”

The rise has correlated with a long period of rental growth outpacing wage growth since 2016.

Overall national rents rose by 4.9 per cent in the year to July 2021.

In a paper prepared for Housing Minister Megan Woods in August, Government officials wrote rents were up but were cautious not to blame this on the tax changes directly.

A survey of investors did find 44 per cent were planning to raise rents because of the changes – but the officials warned it should be treated with caution as they did not know the methodology.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government was focused on increasing supply of housing – pointing to a recent bipartisan deal with National to overhaul planning laws, allowing far more medium density.

“What we need to do is keep growing supply – the more houses we have, the bigger the difference is, whether or not that’s housing in the rental market our housing available for first-home buyers.”

Public Housing Minister Poto Williams rejected the idea that the growth came because of higher rents.

“In regards to the allegation that the public housing waitlist growth is a result of rent increases, there is simply no evidence of this,” Williams said.

“We have made multiple changes to improve the security and rights of renters, including limiting rent increases to once a year and banning rental bidding.

“We are continuing to monitor what happens with rent rises and will take action if necessary. If a tenant thinks their rent is too expensive and not in line with market rent or - they can go to the Tenancy Tribunal to request a rent reduction.”

Rent should be similar to the rent charged for similar properties in similar areas, Williams said.