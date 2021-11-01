Covid-19 NZ: Official modelling suggests 1400 cases a week by end of month, 21 hospitalisations a day

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield details modelling based on current cases in the outbreak.

The Government has released modelling of the Auckland Delta outbreak that suggests cases will rise to 1400 a week by the end of month.

This would result in 150 new hospitalisations a week, with 11 of them needing intensive care.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented the numbers on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced two step changes for the Waikato and Auckland on Monday.

Waikato will go into “Step 2” of level 3 on Tuesday at 11.59pm, which would allow retail to open and allow outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people.

Cabinet has decided in principle that the following Tuesday at 11.59pm Auckland will move to same step.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield unveiled the modelling at the post-cabinet press conference on Monday afternoon.

The assumption is based on a “median scenario” with a transmission rate of “R value” of between 1.2 and 1.3 That means, on average, every person who got the virus would pass it on to between 1.2 and 1.3 people.

The figures would be roughly double the number of cases seen in the last week of October.

They suggest that by the end of November 20 ICU beds would be occupied, and 86 non-ICU hospital beds.

Ardern said the Government was expecting cases numbers to go up but that didn’t mean restrictions hadn't made an impact.

She said vaccines would allow the Government to keep overall hospitalisations low.

“Previously we worked very hard to eliminate every case – a simple strategy. But while Delta has forced us to change our approach, vaccines mean we can still have very similar goals to protect people and minimise the impact of Covid,” Ardern said.

Bloomfield said that many of the recent infections were young people, meaning the number of people getting into ICU was relatively low, less than expected by the model currently.

Bloomfield also released new statistics on the vaccination status of those infected.

“We're still seeing most of our cases amongst the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and this is also the case for hospitalizations, “ Bloomfield said.

A vast majority (77.5 per cent) of the new cases between October 23 and October 28 had not been vaccinated, while 12.5 per cent had been partially vaccinated and 10 per cent were fully protected.

And almost all of those hospitalised were also unvaccinated: Of the 139 cases that were hospitalised between 11 October and 27 October, 125 were unvaccinated, nine were partially vaccinated, and five were fully vaccinated.