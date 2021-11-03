Covid-19 NZ: New Zealand's vaccine roll-out and race to 90% in 11 charts

There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

The race to 90 per cent is on but the vaccine campaign is slowing. Henry Cooke and Kate Newton dig into all the stats from the vaccine roll-out, including how New Zealand compares internationally, how suburbs are going, and how far away 90 per cent is.

Jacinda Ardern is on the road promoting the vaccine campaign this week – for good reason.

The vaccine campaign has seriously slowed in recent days, particularly outside of Auckland and Christchurch.

This could make that 90 per cent target for the country to move into the “traffic light system” impossible to reach.

Jacinda Ardern watches a vaccine take place in Northland.

Here is a look at how the vaccine roll-out is going across every suburb, region, age group, ethnicity and compared with the rest of the world.

The basics: How vaccinated is the whole country?

Let’s get the overall numbers out of the way first.

As of midnight on Tuesday, 3.72 million Kiwis have had at least one dose of the vaccine. That is 86 per cent of the eligible 12+ population and 73 per cent of the entire country. If you use the Ministry of Health estimates for how large the eligible population is, instead of the Statistics NZ figure Stuff has been using until now, it is higher: 88 per cent.

3.2 million have had both doses of the vaccine. That is 74 per cent of the 12+ population or 63 per cent of the full population. Again, if you go with the ministry’s estimates of how many people are 12 or over, it is a bit higher: 76 per cent.

You can see, however, that this overall rate of jabs is slowing. This week fewer than 10,000 people had a first dose each weekday, a very low rate when you remember the country managed close to 70,000 first doses a day back in August.

The race to 90: How is each DHB doing?

The Government has said the country can move to the traffic light system, with far fewer lockdowns and more freedoms, once every district health board (DHB) double doses 90 per cent of its eligible population. Auckland and possibly the South Island can go early if their DHBs hit 90 per cent early.

At this point, no DHB has hit 90 per cent for double doses but several in Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Southland have hit 90 per cent for first doses and seem likely to hit 90 per cent for second doses in coming weeks.

Top of the list is Auckland DHB, which covers the central isthmus but not much of West or South Auckland, which are captured in other DHBs.

Auckland has hit 94.2 per cent for first doses. Just behind it is Wellington’s Capital and Coast – which covers Wellington City and the Kāpiti coast all the way to Waikanae, but not the Hutt Valley. Capital and Coast is at 92.4 per cent for first doses. And just behind that, after a huge week of vaccines brought on by a community case appearing, is Canterbury, which is at 91.7 per cent.

Also over 90 per cent for first doses are Waitematā (covering West and North Auckland, including North Shore) and Southern, which takes in a huge swathe of the lower South Island. Just below 90 per cent is Auckland’s third DHB – Counties Manukau, which is only 3000 first doses away.

Generally, big cities are doing the best while more provincial areas – particularly ones with large Māori populations – are finding it harder.

Tairāwhiti on the North Island’s East Coast is the worst-performing DHB for first doses, with 78.9 per cent of the 12+ population having had a jab. Just ahead of it are Northland, Whanganui, and Lakes – which takes in the area around Rotorua.

If we look at second doses, which is what the actual target is set to, no DHB has crossed the line. Auckland is again on top with 85.3 per cent, followed by Waitematā, and Capital and Coast. And once again Tairāwhiti is at the bottom.

It is perhaps worth noting here that not every DHB covers a similar population.

Waitematā, the largest DHB, covers close to 13 times as many people aged 12 or older as Wairarapa, the smallest. And the worst-performing DHBs are often the smallest ones, meaning what look like huge gaps between their current situation and 90 per cent don’t actually amount to that many doses.

For example, Tairāwhiti only needs another 4600 first doses to reach 90 per cent. That would be just a blip in the ocean in a DHB like Canterbury, which vaccinated that many people yesterday.

So when will each region hit 90 per cent?

At this point only a handful of DHBs across the country are likely to have hit 90 per cent by November 28, when the Government has promised to “check in” on progress – and possibly move ahead faster.

We can see this using a Stuff model that takes the rolling daily average of doses in each DHB and projects them forward, accounting for a three-week gap between first and second doses and assuming the current rate of vaccination keeps up (more on this below).

On that projection, Auckland DHB will be the first to have vaccinated 90 per cent of its eligible population, on November 14, while Canterbury, Capital and Coast, Waitematā, Counties Manukau and Southern would follow by the end of November.

Northland would be last, not reaching 90 per cent until January 22. The last South Island DHB, West Coast, would manage it by December 17.

This is, of course, far from a perfect prediction. There is no reason to believe the current rolling average will stay exactly the same, or that people will not wait longer than three weeks between doses. You can adjust the above projections to be 20 per cent slower for an idea of how some of these factors could change the target dates. Indeed, there is a decent chance some DHBs will never hit 90 per cent for double doses – internationally it is a very high target.

The post-code lottery: How is your suburb doing?

DHBs are large. We can get a more thorough understanding of how the vaccine roll-out is looking across the country with suburb-by-suburb data.

The wider patterns remain the same. Remote areas with high poverty and large Māori populations are the furthest behind, while high-income suburbs in big cities are the furthest ahead.

The suburb with the lowest rate of first jabs was again Murupara in the Bay of Plenty, which had a median income of just under $19,000 in 2018. Here, 47 per cent of the eligible population have had a first dose, 31 per cent a second.

Meanwhile, the long list of suburbs with more than 95 per cent of the eligible population jabbed are mostly well-to-do suburbs in major centres – think Wadestown, Thorndon and Seatoun in Wellington, or Remuera in Auckland.

Māori remain behind, older almost all protected

These disparities are clear at the national level too.

Māori remain well behind other ethnicities, with 54 per cent of the 12+ population double-jabbed, compared with 77 per cent of Pākehā.

First-dose rates among Māori are still climbing faster than other major groups though. Three per cent of tangata Māori got a first dose in the past week, compared with 1.3 per cent of Pākehā & Other (the largest group in the ministry’s data).

Māori have received about a quarter of all first doses given in the past month.

The gap is still wide, though and the difference in rates is mostly among young people – Māori aged 65 or over are about as likely as anyone else to have had the vaccine. But Māori aged 20-34 are half as likely as non-Māori in the same age bracket to be double-jabbed.

Indeed, almost everyone aged 65 plus has been vaccinated: 95.4 per cent have had the first dose and 91.8 the second. Those aged 40-60 are all hovering just below 90 per cent for first dose.

How we compare internationally

If we zoom all the way out to look at the developed world, New Zealand’s vaccine roll-out is now sitting in the middle.

These statistics are hard to compare that fairly. It is best to use eligible populations, as different countries are vaccinating different age groups. But if a country has a larger number of young people who are ineligible for the vaccine at the moment, then it might look unfairly behind.

Nevertheless, here is a look at the vaccine roll-out compared with the rest of the OECD – and Singapore.

For first doses we are right in the middle of the pack, pulling in just behind the Netherlands, Australia and the United Kingdom, and right above Sweden, Germany and Israel.

On second doses we are doing a bit worse – behind Germany and Sweden. These numbers are likely not to change all that much until more regulatory bodies approve the vaccine for those aged 5-11 years.