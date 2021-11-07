Behind the screens at Apec - a year of digital diplomacy

In a non-pandemic world Auckland would be buzzing right now in preparation for 20 world leaders, including US, Chinese and Russian presidents, to swoop in for the Apec leaders’ summit.

As in 1999, when US president Bill Clinton and fellow Apec (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum) leaders came to town, they’d be accompanied by hordes of delegates, business leaders, security staff and media. There’d be the high-level meetings, glamorous dinners, and media conferences before the finale - the famous ‘family photo’ of leaders in matching host nation garments.

Importantly, there’d be informal conversations – “soft engagement” - over a coffee or a meal; valuable in forging the relationships that policies and progress are built on.

But thanks to the global spread of Covid-19, Aotearoa’s once-every-21-year gig has been held entirely online. Virtual global diplomacy has never been conducted on such an epic scale. If you were to watch each meeting held so far in Apec 2021, back-to-back, it would be like watching the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy nearly 100 times, with a cast of over 8500.

READ MORE:

* What is Apec, how will it work virtually and does it still matter?

* Apec seeks high ground on Covid vaccine distribution

* Exporters of services fighting more barriers post-Covid: OECD



But how effective is all that talking when the ‘room’ is just screens full of faces?

Vangelis Vitalis is ne of those best placed to answer thi. As Deputy Secretary, Trade and Economic and the Apec 2021 Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) Chair for New Zealand’s host year, 1am to 5am negotiations have been his speciality.

Getty Images Vangelis Vitalis, left, looks on during an Apec meeting on July 16, 2021 in Wellington, New Zealand.

He’s currently in Brussels, where he’s been in free trade talks with the European Union as New Zealand's chief negotiator.

Vitalis is recovering from Covid-19; the first two days were “like super-bad flu to the power of 100. I shudder to think what you’d be like if you’re not vaccinated”. He’s now waiting for a negative test so he can return home.

Fortunately, technology means he won’t miss the Leaders’ Summit on November 11, the climax of the year of Apec meetings and the pinnacle of his more than 20-year career. He says Kiwi diplomats wanted this year's virtual summit to feel like the real thing.

SUPPLIED The official "family photo" of Apec leaders after an informal meeting held on Friday, July 16, 2021.

“One of our commitments was that this would be as close to meeting in person as we could make it,” Vitalis says. “The aim was that participants would barely notice they weren’t in the same room – no awkward pauses, no lips moving out of sync with the sound – all of that takes an enormous amount of tech preparation.”

The summit has covered 11 time zones and 17-hour time differences for over 300 core meetings, and many more test meetings and group meetings, involving more than 8500 registered delegates. Vitalis is full of praise for the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry’s dozens of IT and operational support people, and contracted companies working alongside them.

supplied The virtual Apec summit, hosted by NZ, involved thousands of delegates from 11 different time zones.

“If you think about the platform needed for that number of people to participate, it’s an incredible endeavour. What we’ve been able to demonstrate is that we’re a serious country, and we’ve been able to deliver these large-scale events – not just for [government] officials but for ministers and leaders. It’s our reputation that hinges on things working well.”

A silver lining for hosting Apec online is that it has cost less than half of what was planned – down to $76.6m from an original budget of $184.2m.

What is Apec?

Apec’s 21 economies are home to about 2.9 billion people, representing approximately 60 per cent of global GDP and 48 per cent of world trade in 2018. More than 70 per cent of New Zealand goods and services are exported to Apec economies.

New Zealand was one of 12 founding members in 1989, along with Brunei, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and the United States. China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Chile, Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Peru and Russia joined in the 1990s.

NZPA/AP Apec leaders wear traditional Korean robes at the 2005 summit in Busan, South Korea. NZ’s prime minister at the time, Helen Clark is rear, second from left.

Vitalis says going online has enabled more equal participation between economic heavyweights and minnows.

“Lots of us are participating when previously we wouldn’t, and crucially experts are participating in ... discussions because they can. Previously they wouldn’t have travelled all the way to New Zealand to attend a meeting.”

Digital diplomacy tackles disease and death

The summit took place against a backdrop of around 100,000 new cases of Covid each day in the Apec region, and over a million deaths.

“Nice words are not enough in a crisis like this,” says Vitalis, describing practical initiatives like lowering tariffs and improving customs procedures.

He praises Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri and her team for initiating a “fundamental change” by speeding up procedures for vaccines and medical equipment to cross borders in hours instead of weeks.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Customs Minister Meka Whaitiri has helped drive Apec improvements to medical supply chains.

“New Zealand customs authorities played a real leadership role in putting that in place,” Vitalis says, “and that’s made a real difference.”

Another practical initiative has been shifting slow-paced paperless customs declarations to a fully digital process.

“What you don’t want [with customs procedures] is vital equipment, like syringes or the containers that store the vaccines, sitting at the port for three to four weeks waiting for customs clearances.”

Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during the APEC Informal Leaders' Retreat on July 16, 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also driven a climate change agenda, with Apec members committing to double their use of renewable energy by 2030. A plan for a voluntary standstill on subsidies to the fossil fuel industry is also on the cards.

Vitalis emphasises that Apec isn’t a trade organisation; rather, it is “an incubator of good ideas” for creating guidelines that flow into formal agreements on trade and business.

Other innovative developments this year include recognising indigenous economies in the Apec group, and the Voices of the Future summit - a rare opportunity for rangatahi (youth) to engage with Apec decision-makers.