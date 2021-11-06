Points of Order: Nicola Willis 'introduces herself' to a neighbouring electorate

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's not surprised about anti-vaccine protests coming from groups with “firmly held views”.

OPINION: Parliament was in recess this week, but MPs had plenty of things to keep busy with.

Take rising National MP Nicola Willis, who wins battles in caucus (the Todd Muller coup: the bipartisan housing deal) but has lost her bid to become Wellington Central’s MP - twice.

This is no slight on Willis - Wellington Central is deeply Left - but most National MPs see list MPs as second-class citizens. Nothing makes you safer than a decent electorate.

Luckily for Willis, this is a much more winnable electorate next door in Ōhariu, Peter Dunne’s old fortress. So it was interesting to see that, this week, Willis sent a pamphlet “introducing” herself to Ōhariu households, illustrated with photos of her out-and-about in the electorate.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National MP Nicola Willis is just introducing herself to another electorate, nothing more, nothing less.

Though Willis would not confirm any intentions to run in Ōhariu this week, she did not deny the prospect.

“Those are decisions for another day, what I want to do is be a really good representative for Wellington,” she said.

"It's become clear to me in recent months, a number of people have said to me, 'Look, does National still take interest in this electorate?' And I've wanted to be very clear with the people of Ōhariu that yes, we absolutely do.”

It’s long been rumoured that Willis was keen to challenge Brett Hudson, National’s Ōhariu candidate in 2014, 2017, and 2020, for the seat. Hudson has now moved to Dunedin, and he has no plans to return.

“I'm happily domiciled in Dunedin now and loving it,” he said.

The incumbent electorate MP, Labour’s Greg O’Connor, said: “National will do what they do. All I’m really worried about is doing my best for the Ōhariu electorate.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Harete Hipango said she wasn’t sure what the protest was about.

Jacinda Ardern was also keeping busy travelling to spots up and down the country with low vaccination rates. Unfortunately for her, antivax protestors showed up to greet her. We’ll give the worst insult of the week award to Shane Chafin, the “CounterSpin Media” man who interrupted a press conference to call Ardern “Prime Sinister” and demand that she tell people the Covid-19 fatality rate.

On that, the worst excuse of the week award goes to National MP Harete Hipango, who was spotted at one of those protests in Whanganui. Hipango told Newshub she was “here to support my community” and then said she hadn’t actually known what the protest was about.

Chris Hipkins gets the worst idea of the week award for his proposal that Aucklanders looking to leave for a Christmas break get allocated time slots to do so. While the Government does face a pretty knotty situation around Christmas - how to let fully vaccinated Aucklanders leave the city, but not others - you can see why Deputy PM Grant Robertson was so eager to step in and say that idea was impractical.