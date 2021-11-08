Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern rejects expert call to dismantle MIQ for Auckland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejects the call from public health experts to dismantle MIQ in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has rejected a proposal by a group of public health experts to dismantle managed isolation (MIQ) for vaccinated Kiwis heading into Auckland.

A group of University of Otago public health academics, including Drs Michael Baker and Nick Wilson, released research on Monday suggesting that the risk from most fully vaccinated travellers into Auckland was lower than that posed from other Aucklanders.

They said this made MIQ “arbitrary and inconsistent” and called for fully vaccinated Kiwis to be allowed to enter the country via Auckland without undergoing MIQ, provided they had a negative pre-departure test.

This could be paired with a more stringent border for Auckland, with travellers leaving the city required to isolate at home.

“Auckland’s total case rate of 83 per million per day is higher than the case rate in many countries, and higher than the vaccinated case rate in many more,” they wrote.

“If you’re at the supermarket in Auckland, a fully vaccinated person randomly teleported from Canada is less likely to infect you than an average resident Aucklander in the aisles.”

Ardern said she agreed the comparative risk had changed and that meant MIQ was changing – pointing to her Government’s small trial of home isolation for business travellers and plans to allow for more home isolation in early 2022.

She said dismantling MIQ altogether for Auckland could result in many new cases however, as about 20,000 people would want to come home rapidly.

“If you have no measures at the border, then you seed additional cases and that causes your outbreak to grow quite significantly – even with self-isolation.

“There are some estimates that if you hit 20,000 citizens, which what some estimate will return once that ability to self-isolate opens up, if you've got 20,000 citizens you have 20 new cases a week that are being seeded in the community.”

She said the Government was keen to allow people back in without limits but wanted to make sure it did that safely.

Ardern also rejected the idea of a bespoke system for Auckland, saying people should recognise “we’ve got one big system operating across the board.”

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield largely agreed, and took issue with the notion that supermarkets were unsafe.

“Clearly the comparative risk of people travelling from overseas who have pre-departure tests and are fully vaccinated is low. It's not zero,” Bloomfield said.

“I think in the last few days we’ve seen three cases a day at the border, where actually our data show that through the Auckland outbreak, the risk of getting Covid If you go to the supermarket has been zero. So actually there is still a slightly higher risk of people coming across the border.”

National's Chris Bishop has pushed for the Government to end MIQ as soon as possible.

He said the researchers' other suggestions about further restricting Auckland travel went too far however.