New poll shows Labour dipping below 40 per cent, National up slightly

A new political poll from the Taxpayers’ Union shows the Labour Party slipping below 40 per cent for the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Taxpayers’ Union poll, conducted by Curia Market Research, showed a six-point drop for the Labour Party since its last poll last month, falling to 39.3 per cent.

The National Party has been the beneficiary of some of Labour’s fall, rising 3.7 per cent to 26.2 per cent, marginally higher than the 25.6 per cent it scored in the 2020 election. The Greens also appear to have gained some of Labour’s vote, growing from 6.4 per cent to 8.6 per cent. The previous poll by the NZTU on October had National on 22.5 per cent.

The ACT Party held more or less steady on a historically high 15.9 per cent, while the Green Party was up 2.2 per cent to 8.6 per cent.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arriving at Pacific led youth vaccination centre at Mangere

NZ First, currently not in Parliament, continues to languish at 1.7 per cent while the Māori Party rose slightly to 2.3 per cent. In the survey, 6.8 per cent of respondents selected ‘other’.

This is the third monthly political poll conducted by the Taxpayers’ Union, a centre-right lobby group. It was conducted by Curia Market Research, a company led by David Farrar, a long-time National Party pollster. He has not done any polling for the National Party since the 2020 election.

On the results, if an election was held today, Labour would win 51 seats and the Green Party would win 11, giving a parliamentary majority of 62 out of 120 seats and meaning Jacinda Ardern would remain Prime Minister.

But the gap between the centre-left and centre-right of politics has narrowed. On this poll National would win 34 seats in the House, while ACT would more than double its MPs to 21. Overall those parties would win 55 seats.

While the poll still has Ardern leaps ahead as preferred prime minister at 34 per cent, she has dropped by 13.2 per cent compared to last month. National’s Judith Collins and ACT’s David Seymour were slightly up and down respectively at 6.3 per cent and 10.5 per cent.

Significantly for the Government however, marginally more people in this poll now think that the country is headed in the wrong direction rather than the right direction.

Of respondents, 44 per cent said the country was headed in the right directions while 45 per cent said it was headed in the wrong direction, a score of -1 per cent.

The last time a public poll had the country heading in the wrong direction was a Roy Morgan poll in July 2008, months before Labour’s Helen Clark lost the election to National’s John Key.

“The country direction question I often find to be a precursor to what the party vote does. If that starts to go negative the party vote for governing parties will start to follow some months later,” Curia Market Research principal David Farrar said.

“New Zealand has been exceptionally rare in that we have had a positive direction for the past 13 years.”

But while this poll shows the country heading in the wrong direction, Farrar cautioned about reading too much into it yet.

“For it to have moved negative is significant, but it is within the margin of error, so I wouldn’t say this is a turning point. But if it doesn't turn around over the next few months this will be a worrying for the Government.”

More worrying for the Government, he said, is the trend that it represents. Curia Market Research has been polling on this question since January, when the right direction/wrong direction question was in the Government’s favour by 50 percentage points with over 70 per cent of the country thinking the country was headed in the right direction, compared to less than 20 per cent thinking it was not.

“I don't think anyone would deny that Covid will be a major part of this” Farrar said of the change.

“You’ve gone from plus 50 per cent to basically even stevens in 10 months. If I were in the Government that would be a greater concern, not that you have a couple of bad months, but that all year it has been getting tighter, because long term trends are the harder ones to turn around.”

Even so, when out in an international context, the question is still in the Government's favour. Ipsos, a global market research and polling company that asks this question in a number of countries round the world, found that there are only three other nations where the public thinks it is heading in the right direction: Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.

Ipsos, for example found that the UK has a score of -20, and the United States was at -26.

The sample size of the poll was 1000 people, and it was conducted between Monday, November 1 and November 8. It has a margin or error of +/- 3.1 per cent.