Public Service watchdog to investigate Kāinga Ora over sponsored media story featuring Labour candidate

The Public Services Commissioner will investigate Kāinga Ora over a sponsored story it commissioned and placed on NZME’s OneRoof platform.

Specifically at issue is a story featuring then-Labour candidate Arena Williams, who has since become an MP.

Emails released to National MP Nicola Willis show Williams disclosed her upcoming candidacy to Kāinga Ora, but emails show an official declaring they would “proceed as though we didn’t know about her impending announcement.”

Housing Minister Megan Woods has herself criticised this conduct, saying public servants do not have the ability to “unknow” something once they know about it.

READ MORE:

* Housing Minister corrects record after 'clerical error' leaves off $475,000 in sponsored media stories

* Government reveals criteria for $1b funding to speed up housing development, seeks urban density

* Government housing developer paying $25,000 a month for 'secret' sponsored media stories without disclaimer



Stuff first revealed the hundreds of thousands of dollars of advertorial content earlier this year, after OneRoof failed to put disclosures on it making clear the stories had been paid for by the Government’s housing arm.

Willis took a complaint to the Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes this week and he has agreed to investigate.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said the matter needed to be looked into.

“We need to look into what has happened here and why,” Hughes said in a statement. “Political neutrality and trustworthiness are bottom lines for the Public Service. The matters that have been raised go to trust and confidence in a key public service agency.”

Willis welcomed the news, saying the public needed to be sure it could trust the gigantic housing arm – responsible for state housing as well as KiwiBuild and other Government housing initiatives. “I note his comment that issues of trustworthiness are bottom lines in the public service. And that is a key issue here,” she said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National’s Nicola Willis suspected it was not an isolated incident.

The Commissioner should look into this was an isolated incident or indicative of a wider cultural problem at the agency, she said.

“The conduct of the individuals concerned is highly concerning, but also the way that Kāinga Ora has responded to this once it has entered the public domain, suggests this is a wider cultural problem, Willis said. “I am concerned that this is not an isolated incident.”

Kāinga Ora chief executive Andrew McKenzie also welcomed the news. “Kāinga Ora welcomes the decision today by the Public Service Commissioner,” he said. “We will be fully cooperating with the process. We are unable to provide any further information until after the Commissioner’s work is completed.”