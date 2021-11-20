Keep the offensive messages away from Groundswell

EDITORIAL: Are the tractor wheels coming off the Groundswell movement? It would be sad if that were the case.

The movement began a little over a year ago when more than 100 tractors and bulk sowers were driven down the main drag of Gore, Southland, as a protest against the Government’s freshwater rules. It struck people as an honest response to a controversial revision of farming practices.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Tractors and utes descend on Cathedral Square in central Christchurch during Groundswell protests in July.

As it has grown nationally, the focus has widened and “message discipline”, to use the jargon, has weakened. It has threatened to turn into an umbrella movement for all manner of grievances and causes, some of which have little relationship to farming, and are contested or even offensive.

Urban New Zealanders were struck by the scale of the national Groundswell protests in July, when country came to town in a show of strength. Tractors clogged up Queen St in Auckland and Christchurch’s Cathedral Square. While the “ute tax” was the official focus, some bystanders also heard wilder stuff about a socialist takeover and the curtailing of freedoms, which seemed to anticipate the emerging anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine movement.

READ MORE:

* Groundswell NZ to take to New Zealand's streets in third nationwide protest

* Nash says Groundswell stands for 'racist, anti-vax' sentiment

* Wairarapa organisers pull pin on Groundswell protest as fringe elements undermine farmers' messages



That event was known as a Howl of a Protest. Now Groundswell’s Mother of All Protests on Sunday, less than a fortnight after the Freedom and Rights Coalition’s march on Parliament, risks attracting opportunists whose opposition to the Government has little to do with cows, water or winter grazing.

We all have a right to oppose, and to protest. But the national mood is angrier and more fractious than in July, and the organisers of the Mother of All Protests, which will hit 70 towns and cities from Kaitaia to Invercargill, are being vigilant about the causes they support.

The approved slogans on Groundswell’s Facebook page say nothing about fascism, communism, secret United Nations agendas and other fantastic claims made by the Wellington protesters. Water, property rights and regulations are the focus.

Organisers must be quick to condemn any messages that promote violence, sexism, racism and politically-motivated attacks.

The Masterton protest has already been cancelled over fears that the event would be infiltrated by “fringe elements”, including anti-vaxers. The movement also lost significant popular support when a disgusting, doctored image of Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, the front person for the Three Waters reforms, was shared on social media.

The fallout led to the resignation of Tatua Dairy board member Ross Townshend​, whose personal views were reportedly “incompatible with Tatua’s culture values”.

If there is a minority who think Townshend was unfairly targeted in an act of corporate “virtue signalling” or “cancel culture”, they should stay away from the protests on Sunday.

Calming words are better than inflammatory ones, on both sides.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash​ may have been technically correct to say that Groundswell’s online material has included some anti-vaccine and racist messaging, but he would have been wise to stay quiet three days before a national protest that will portray Government ministers as urban elitists.

Politicians must tread carefully, including those who endorse Groundswell. It was notable that no MPs greeted the freedom protesters at Parliament, probably over a real fear of reputational damage.

But Groundswell has much more mainstream support, including from some rural mayors, ACT leader David Seymour, and National leader Judith Collins. They will also be hoping farmers and their backers stay on message and stick to the approved slogans.