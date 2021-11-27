National Party leadership: John Key says he wasn't making calls for Luxon

Chris Luxon has former PM John Key’s backing as new leader of the National Party.

Sir John Key has clarified that he was not making calls to National MPs pushing them to vote for Chris Luxon, as earlier reported.

Former PM Key said he had returned two calls to National MPs and made one, but these had not been to support Luxon.

Stuff and other media earlier reported that Key had been calling MPs telling them to support Luxon, after this detail was given by a National MP.

The party’s 33 MPs are deciding on a new leader to replace Judith Collins, who was ousted in a vote of no confidence on Thursday.

Former leader Simon Bridges has made clear he is keen on retaking the job.

Luxon, who only entered Parliament last year, has not yet formally declared his candidacy and is refusing to comment to media.

“Out of respect for my colleagues and for the process, I won’t have anything to say until after Tuesday’s Caucus meeting,” Luxon said.

Luxon, the former chief executive of Air NZ, and current MP for Botany, has been marked as a possible future leader since long before he entered Parliament.

He is also close to Key and said on Tuesday the pair talked often.

It’s understood Luxon didn’t expect to go for the job so early in his political career, however.

Another National MP, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday, said the start of the weekend would be crucial - despite the vote not occurring until Tuesday.

“The next 24 hours are critical – who is perceived to have the momentum,” the MP said.

“I could live with either of them. Chris [Luxon] probably wants it given to him – like it was given to John Key. So if Simon [Bridges] really goes it pushes up the pressure.”