National leadership: Battle between Bridges and Luxon on a 'knife-edge' with contested vote on the cards

Following an emergency National Party caucus meeting on Thursday, Shane Reti is now interim leader until a leadership vote on Tuesday.

National Party figures were working furiously on Monday night to secure a deal to stop a contested vote between Simon Bridges and Chris Luxon at Tuesday's caucus meeting.

Bridges is the only declared candidate while Luxon is refusing to comment.

There is a widespread desire to avoid a potentially divisive vote, but neither side had budged at press time, with one source describing the situation as a “knife-edge”.

“It’s on a knife edge which is the problem - to get unity it’ll need to be a negotiation. In a vote who knows. That’s how close it is,” a party source with knowledge of the situation said.

The troubled party’s MPs are meeting at 3pm in Wellington on Tuesday to select a new leader after ousting Judith Collins with a no-confidence vote last week.

If it does go down to a vote the winning candidate will need to secure the votes of at least 16 MPs (plus themselves).

Luxon is understood to have gained the support of a group of MPs loyal to Collins, but it is not clear that this will put him over the line into winning the vote.

Even if he does win, many in the party see any vote as a loss as it could sow division between the two sides.

“If they end up having a vote that in itself signals disunity,” the source said.

A National MP confirmed there had been a strong push for a negotiated outcome.

Some within the party are wary of Luxon’s inexperience in politics, and a possible desire to “modernise” the party - a phrase some read as code for moving it closer to the centre.

This has been embodied in some of the speculation about Luxon’s possible picks for deputy, which include Nicola Willis and Erica Stanford, two more liberal National MPs who would be opposed by more conservative forces within the party.

But others have emphasised that the battle is not as simple as one of centre versus right.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key told Stuff he had not been making calls for Luxon on Saturday, but another source was firmly of the view that he had been.

Key and Luxon are close.

Bridges told the Bay of Plenty Times he was confident.

"This isn't my first rodeo," he told the local paper.

He was confident that whatever the outcome was the party would emerge unified.

Meanwhile, National MP Jacqui Dean made clear on Monday that she was not happy about her role in Collins’ attempted takedown of Bridges.

Collins used a complaint by Dean about language Bridges used in 2016 as a reason to unilaterally demote him.

Dean said in a Facebook post she did not set out to cause turmoil in the party.

"It was certainly not my intention for past issues to be thrust into the spotlight as they were and I took no pleasure in being caught up in what was a political power-play that took attention away from the important issues of the day."