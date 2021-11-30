Live: 'National is back,' says Chris Luxon after becoming new leader

16:45, Nov 30 2021
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader.
Chris Luxon will lead the National Party after Simon Bridges withdraws from the leadership race.

