National leadership: Chris Luxon set to be elected leader after Simon Bridges withdraws

Christopher Luxon will be elected leader of the National Party.

Former Air NZ CEO Chris Luxon is set to be elected the next leader of the National Party after his rival Simon Bridges withdrew from the race.

Bridges announced his withdrawal from the race in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the caucus meeting at 3pm, where the party is set to select a new leader to replace Judith Collins.

“This morning I met with Chris Luxon and had a great discussion. I am withdrawing from the leadership contest and will be backing Chris. He will make a brilliant National leader and Prime Minister,” Bridges said.

Bridges and Luxon have been the only serious contenders in discussion over the weekend, since the party ousted Collins from the leadership in a confidence vote last week.

It is likely that Bridges has been offered some kind of senior position – possibly even deputy leader – in exchange for stepping down.

There was a widespread desire within the party to avoid a contested vote but neither sides were backing down as late as Tuesday morning, with the party having to book two different press conference locations in Parliament as each contender wanted a different space.

Luxon, 51, was elected to Parliament in the safe National seat of Botany at the last election.

He will be the first leader of a major party to be elected so soon after his entrance to Parliament since Don Brash in 2003.

Prior to politics, he had an extensive business career that included leading Air NZ between 2012 and 2019, and senior roles at Unilever.

A National source said a rumour that Luxon would offer Collins the role of Speaker should National win Government in 2023 was wrong.

National’s MPs will still meet at 3pm to formally vote for Luxon as leader – as well as a new deputy leader.

Several National sources have suggested that Luxon has pushed for Nicola Willis to be his deputy, but that Bridges was against this.

Willis was a key figure in the caucus coup that overturned Bridges’ leadership in 2020.

National MP Stuart Smith said on his way into Parliament on Tuesday that Luxon’s experience at Air NZ would transfer well to leadership.

“I think he's got enough experience, I think he managed to run an airline fairly well,” Smith said.

“There are similarities. They are not the same – but I think it’s just people management, and that is what he is very good at.”

