National leadership: Christopher Luxon elected leader, Nicola Willis deputy

Chris Luxon on his way into Parliament.

Former Air NZ CEO Christopher Luxon has been elected leader of the National Party, with Nicola Willis elected deputy.

He is the first leader of a major party to be elected so soon after his entrance to Parliament ever, beating out Labour’s Harry Holland and National’s Don Brash with just 409 days as an MP before becoming leader.

Luxon said it was a “tremendous privilege” to be elected and New Zealand needed a Government of “action not rhetoric”.

“The unified National Party that Nicola and I lead will work every day to represent all New Zealanders, earn back their trust and confidence, and deliver for them,” Luxon said.

READ MORE:

* National leadership: MP says Chris Luxon has enough experience to lead, suggests deputy will be a woman

* Luxon looms large amid desire for a clean break

* National leadership: Chris Luxon firming up numbers, push to settle leadership without contested vote



“We are the new National Party that New Zealand needs.”

Luxon’s election became certain after his main rival Simon Bridges announced his withdrawal from the race in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the caucus meeting at 3pm.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF National MP's arrive for caucus.

“This morning I met with Chris Luxon and had a great discussion. I am withdrawing from the leadership contest and will be backing Chris. He will make a brilliant National leader and Prime Minister,” Bridges said.

Bridges and Luxon have been the only serious contenders in discussion over the weekend, since the party ousted Judith Collins from the leadership in a confidence vote last week.

Luxon arrived in Parliament shortly before the 3pm meeting, taking an extremely short drive from an apartment block across the road from Parliament.

He will address the media at 4.30pm, but issued a short statement ahead of that.

“Now, more than ever, New Zealand needs the National Party to offer them hope, ambition and drive to meet the challenges of the coming decade,” Luxon said.

“We believe New Zealanders need a government of action – not rhetoric.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Nicola Willis has been elected deputy.

“I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done.”

“I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of under-performing companies and I’ll bring that real-world experience to this role.

It is likely that Bridges has been offered some kind of senior position in exchange for stepping down.

There was a widespread desire within the party to avoid a contested vote but neither sides were backing down as late as Tuesday morning, with the party having to book two different press conference locations in Parliament as each contender wanted a different space.

Luxon, 51, was elected to Parliament in the safe National seat of Botany at the last election.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff National MP Christopher Luxon leaves his apartment block on his way to be elected leader of the National Party.

Prior to politics, he had an extensive business career that included leading Air NZ between 2012 and 2019, and senior roles at Unilever.

A National source said a rumour that Luxon would offer Collins the role of Speaker should National win Government in 2023 was wrong.

National’s MPs will still meet at 3pm to formally vote for Luxon as leader – as well as a new deputy leader.

Several National sources suggested that Luxon had pushed for Willis to be his deputy, but that Bridges was against this.

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff Christopher Luxon will be elected leader of the National Party.

Willis was a key figure in the caucus coup that overturned Bridges’ leadership in 2020.

National MP Stuart Smith said on his way into Parliament on Tuesday that Luxon’s experience at Air NZ would transfer well to leadership.

“I think he's got enough experience, I think he managed to run an airline fairly well,” Smith said.

“There are similarities. They are not the same – but I think it’s just people management, and that is what he is very good at.”

Luxon has been rumoured to want the leadership since long before even being selected as the Botany candidate.

He is close with former Prime Minister John Key, who several sources said was advising that MPs support Luxon over the weekend.

Key denied making any calls directly for Luxon.