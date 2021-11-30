National leadership: New deputy Nicola Willis says she will focus on stopping party infighting

Christopher Luxon has been elected leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as deputy leader.

Newly elected deputy leader of the National Party Nicola Willis says it will be her job to stop the National Party focusing on itself.

In an exclusive interview with Stuff just hours after she swept to power alongside new leader Christopher Luxon, Willis said the political skills she had learnt from years working for Sir John Key and in Parliament could be useful in “drawing a line” under the years of disorder and chaos seen in National since the party left power.

National has had five Opposition leaders in four years. It has seen bitter infighting between MPs resulting in leaks from the caucus room, as well as MPs such as Hamish Walker and Andrew Falloon resigning over bad behaviour.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s new deputy leader, Nicola Willis, speaks soon after she swept to power.

“I see my job as supporting him,” Willis said of Luxon.

“I also see my job as helping manage our team and getting the best out of every individual. There are lots of components to that – some of that is about strategy, some of that is about research, some is what we are saying to people, and some of that is about how we behave.”

READ MORE:

* Nicola Willis elected deputy leader of the National Party

* National leadership: MP says Chris Luxon has enough experience to lead, suggests deputy will be a woman

* National MP Nicola Willis pulling no punches as she rockets up party ranks



Asked directly if that meant she would be Luxon’s “enforcer”, Willis expanded on what she meant by “behaviour”.

“When I talk about how we behave, I’m talking about exactly what Chris [Luxon] talked about in the press conference today – which is that National wants to turn the page. We want to put what has been a rough four years behind us and come together as a united group. That’s the behaviour I’m talking about.

“We’re here to serve New Zealanders, and what we need to be focused on is the issues that matter to them and not on each other.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s new leadership team, Nicola Willis and Christopher Luxon.

“I think everyone who an MP in the National Party wants to be able to go into the community with their head held high and be proud.”

Willis also made it clear that Luxon had asked her to be his deputy and that the caucus had known they were a joint ticket.

She said she intended to keep the housing portfolio, in which she had negotiated a bipartisan deal with Labour on residential zoning.

Former party leader Judith Collins also focused on cracking down on caucus leaks and division, expelling MP Todd Muller, another former party leader, from the caucus after he admitted to being an anonymous source for a Newsroom story about her ally MP Harete Hipango.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis says she wants to draw the line under the years of division in National.

Willis would not comment on whether National would let Muller – a close friend of hers – back into the caucus, saying that was a matter for Luxon.

Willis was one of the key figures who helped Muller execute a caucus coup that installed him in power and ousted Simon Bridges, something many MPs in the party still bear a grudge about.

A National Party source earlier this week warned against Luxon appointing Willis, saying it could drive divisions with those who had backed Bridges.

Asked about any bad blood remaining from that coup, Willis again emphasised that National was trying to draw a line under the past.

“Today National has turned the page. You're looking at a new refreshed National Party that is raring to go,” she said.

She said she had learnt from the Muller experience that “everyone can crack under pressure”. Muller resigned citing mental health strain just months into his leadership.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis was a key mover in the Todd Muller coup.

Willis worked for Key and former leader Sir Bill English in a variety of roles between 2003 and 2011, including as a senior adviser to Key, before working for Fonterra. She entered Parliament in 2018 on the list after English resigned.

Luxon specifically pointed to her political experience in his first press conference as leader, contrasting it with his business background.

Willis said she learnt a lot from Key about politics, and the party would be silly not to call on the wisdom of successful leaders from the past.

“[I learnt from Key] that politics is of course about the big stuff – the big policy changes that can change the country, but ultimately it is about people. And when you are a politician, you have to remember that listening to individuals about their experiences, their daily lives, and emphasising with it is what will actually allow you to craft better solutions,” WIllis said.

She said it was crucial for National to win back more female voters, and being a united team would help with that.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis at the bipartisan housing press conference.

Willis: Housing bill needs amendments

On housing, Willis said National would be proposing some amendments to the bipartisan housing bill she helped negotiate under Collins, but that she expected Labour would too.

The bill is at the select committee stage. It allows up to three-storey housing on all residential land in New Zealand, essentially removing the resource consent process in most cases. Many local councils have pushed back on the bill, arguing that they deserve to keep some discretion over things such as heritage and building in areas not serviced by infrastructure.

“We have now in front of us a bill that's had a number of submissions from the select committee, and it's very clear to us that it needs improvements. I think that's actually clear to the Government. So, as Christopher said, National will be putting forward some amendments that we think we will improve it,” Willis said.

Willis said these improvements would focus on giving local authorities more “discretion” over stopping some buildings and ensuring better design standards.

“What we stood on that stage to say was that we think that there is a place for an enduring bipartisan agreement, to design for more housing and to allow more houses to be built and our major urban areas – that continues to be what National wants.

“We've always said that that is subject to some constraints – things like heritage protection, things like ensuring that areas that aren't suited to density because they have flooding risks, because they have hazard risks. All of those sorts of things are there.

“We have seen through the submission process very clearly that there is a need for local authorities to have more discretion than is currently provided for in the bill and to ensure that there are better design standards. So those are the areas we'll be focusing our improvements on.”

Willis said she worried that her own four kids would not be able to afford a house in New Zealand when they grew up and the country “must fix” housing affordability.