National elects Chris Penk senior whip, Maureen Pugh to keep junior role

Chris Penk during Question Time in the House of Representatives debating chamber.

National has elected second-term MP Chris Penk to the senior whip role, while keeping Maureen Pugh in the junior whip role.

Whips essentially act as party disciplinarians in Parliament, making sure MPs are in the House to speak and vote when needed and allocating leave.

National’s former senior whip was Matt Doocey, who rose considerably up the ranks into the front-bench in new leader Christopher Luxon’s reshuffle. Whips do not typically serve on the front bench.

Luxon said the pair were elected unopposed.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New National leader Christopher Luxon sits down with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass to outline his plan for National.

“Chris and Maureen bring the integrity, experience and commitment to make a fantastic Whips team, and I look forward to seeing them flourish in their new roles,” Luxon said.

Whips get paid slightly more than other Opposition MPs.

Penk lost the defence portfolio in the reshuffle.