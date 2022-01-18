Tonga eruption: The island can rebuild but needs NZ's help, MPs say

Niwa's climate stations recorded a brief spike in air pressure as the atmospheric shock wave from Tonga's volcanic eruption pulsed across New Zealand.

The co-chair of a new Tongan relief group says those anxious to help should wait until it is clear what the nation needs.

Labour MPs Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki and Jenny Salesa, who are both of Tongan descent, set up the Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee on Monday night.

Just one death has been reported from the eruption and tsunami in Tonga but communications are severely limited and many buildings have been wrecked.

NCIT/AP In this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)

Kanongata'a-Suisuiki told Stuff the group would work out what Tongans actually needed and then coordinate the transfer of donations to the country.

”We have seen from past relief efforts that people donate what is not actually needed in Tonga,” Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said.

“My message to everyone in New Zealand is to just wait. Thank you for your love and support but let's just wait and see what Tonga needs.“

“We just want to send things that are needed. We understand [Tongan families in New Zealand] love their families – we have to be practical about what we can do.”

Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said she had seen an outpouring of support from Kiwis in the days since the eruption.

LAWRENCE SMITH Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said Kiwis should wait to see what Tongans need.

“It’s a reflection of our country – as soon as people heard the news they made contact.”

She said the relief group would catch up daily.

She said the Tongan community had started online prayer sessions in the hours after the eruption.

“People were supported by the church leaders and the Tongan community - all we can do is pray for the safety of all of Tonga.”

She was heartened by the lack of reports of large casualties.

“When the PM made the announcement that there was no officially reported injuries or deaths that was comforting for all of Tonga.”

”We can rebuild. Lives are the most important thing; we can rebuild.”

Kanongata'a-Suisuiki said she was devastated when she first saw the news of the eruption, and worried for her village which is near the foreshore near the capital of Nukuʻalofa.

“All I could think about when I saw the plumage of the ash cloud is that my village had been wiped.”

She had made contact with the village since however.

New Zealand sent a P-3 Orion plane to survey the damage. It arrived back on Monday afternoon but details of what it saw were still to be released.