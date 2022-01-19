Te reo skills on the list for National's Christopher Luxon in busy 2022

After the National Party's turbulent lead-up to Christmas, leader Christopher Luxon says he spent much of the holiday season planning for 2022.

Chris Luxon is focusing on a myriad of tasks to revitalise the National Party's fortunes in his first full year as leader, including developing his te reo Māori skills to help him be more inclusive and connect with ordinary people.

Describing himself as passionate about the language, which he helped drive use of at Air New Zealand, he says he’s “absolutely” keen to learn more if he can this year.

“For me, it’s been a timing thing but I’d actually want to do it one-on-one with a tutor.”

In a wide-ranging interview on a visit to Hamilton, his comment is yet another sign of his desire to drive a culture change in the National Party.

READ MORE:

* National party leadership change means it's game on

* National leadership: Christopher Luxon elected leader, Nicola Willis deputy

* Chris Luxon passes Hamilton business crowd's elevator chat test



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Luxon was elected leader of the National Party in November 2021 – after just 409 days as an MP (file photo).

Asked about the challenges of taking on a popular Prime Minister in the build up to next year’s election, and raising his profile and public trust in him – as well as his confidence in party discipline going forward - he talks of the need to re-build trust in National to convince voters it is a valid alternative to vote for.

The strategy? It’s to allocate MPs to portfolios they’re passionate about, hold the Government to account and propose new, better ideas.

Has he got the steel to keep MPs disciplined? “I wouldn’t worry about that...my background has been in doing a lot of big leadership jobs and so that’s what I am doing.”

Luxon was in Hamilton on Wednesday for meetings of community trust officials around child abuse, and local business people. It’s part of a drive to get out and about understanding what’s going on in New Zealand communities.

“The reality is the National Party needs to earn back trust and confidence with the New Zealand people.”

His efforts, which also involve a summer spent planning and organising, has meant “lots of meetings” with close colleagues about the year ahead, with a two-day caucus due at the end of the month to set expectations about what MPs will achieve together.

Tom Lee/Stuff With a background in big jobs, National Party leader Chris Luxon isn't worried about having the steel to keep MPs disciplined.

He’s also been talking, he says, to ordinary Kiwis as it’s important stay in touch with people outside of politics. “Every business that loses its way has lost the voice of the customer. And, actually, no disrespect, but it’s very similar in the National Party. The National Party can lose its way if it doesn't stay in touch with voters.”

Luxon stresses that, while he’s been very successful, he has relatively humble origins, and that family members he talks to have strong experience in social services, and a brother who is an environmentalist. “So I’m used to a whole diversity of views.”

He is again at pains to say his religious beliefs are personal and that it’s important to separate faith and politics. “I just happen to be a person of faith.”

He doesn’t believe the profile of Destiny Church’s Brian Tamaki – and the opposition he generates – will impact on his own personal brand just because he’s religious. “I don’t really support what he’s doing at all.”

Luxon has shared some of his ideas on the Covid response, Three Waters, and labour shortages.

On the Covid-19 response and the looming threat of an Omicron outbreak, the double-vaxed (and boosted) Luxon advocates moving much faster to boost intensive care unit beds, making rapid antigen testing more widely available, getting boosters, and encouraging parents to access the information they need to be confident about vaccinating children.

The proposed Three Waters reforms are another area where he’s been very critical of the Government, which is due to make a final decision this year. He instead supports tailored solutions where there are problems in water management, a national regulator (as per the Government’s plans), and local control and solutions in the three waters space.

He says he worries about “creeping centralisation” generally in New Zealand. “So it’s a question of do you believe in centralisation and control, Wellington knows best, or do you actually believe that local people on the ground...should have influence on what’s happening in their communities. And we believe in that.”

Luxon is also keen to see the Government do more to address chronic labour shortages through better immigration policy and getting more people off welfare and into work, saying it’s not necessarily “kind” to have people on benefits. “We actually need to get them into a pathway of work. We’ve got endless jobs in this country. If you want to work in this country you can work in this country.”