Covid-19 NZ: Chris Hipkins to talk to media before Cabinet meets on Omicron, MIQ

ACT leader David Seymour holds a press conference to talk about the governments' decision to postpone the next lot of MIQ spots.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins will hold a brief press conference with journalists at 2.45pm on Wednesday, after the Government paused new managed isolation (MIQ) bookings.

Cabinet ministers are meeting directly after the press conference at 3pm on Covid-19 and a range of issues.

Ministers will have to decide whether or not the current traffic light system settings will remain in place – most notably whether Northland will remain at red or move to orange with the rest of the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins will address the media at 2.45pm.

That decision will be made public at a press conference on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* No date set yet for returnees as Govt pushes pause on MIQ

* Covid-19: Changes to pandemic plan as Government tries to buy time

* Covid-19: MIQ room release cancelled due to Omicron situation



It is likely that the Cabinet meeting will also discuss Omicron and the broader reopening plan, but actual decisions on that are not expected this week.

The Government delayed the planned reopening of the country’s borders late last year as the Omicron variant surged around the world.

Research suggests Omicron is less dangerous on an individual level than prior strains of Covid-19, but spreads far more readily.

On Tuesday night the Government also announced a pause on new MIQ slots, effectively shutting the border to anyone without a reservation.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the variant will likely enter the country eventually, but the Government is keen to see as many people “boosted” with a third shot of the vaccine as possible.

As of Monday night, 15 per cent of the New Zealand population had received a booster shot.

National Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the decision to indefinitely pause new managed isolation bookings was “banana republic stuff”.

“This is no way to run a border, let alone a country,” Bishop said.

“The impact of ongoing uncertainty and delays on Kiwis abroad should not be underestimated. The anger, pain and heartbreak is palpable.”

Bishop and National had been pushing for an end to MIQ sooner, but switched positions late last year in the light of Omicron, agreeing with the Government’s decision to delay reopening to Australia.

Labour MPs are currently gathering for an “away caucus” in New Plymouth.

Hipkins said in a statement the pause was “temporary” and that decisions would happen in “the next couple of weeks”.

“No decisions have been made on the date, sequence and conditions for the border reopening and Cabinet will consider options within the next couple of weeks based on the most up-to-date advice. Until then, we are not in a position to release more MIQ rooms,” Hipkins said.

“There are no easy calls when managing Covid-19 and the Government recognises that while this is temporary, it will be disruptive and stressful for a number of people.”

There has been a huge increase in the number of cases in MIQ since Omicron swept the globe, despite the Government requiring a negative pre-departure test.

In the last seven days there has been an average of 33 new cases in MIQ every day – far higher than the average of 21 new cases in the community, as last year’s Delta outbreak has waned.