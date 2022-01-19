Covid-19 NZ: 2020 saw 20 per cent boost in antidepressant prescriptions, but not people taking them

RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

The first year of the pandemic saw a 20 per cent increase in the number of antidepressant prescriptions, but the Minister of Health says that doesn’t necessarily mean far more people are taking them.

Figures released by his office showed the total number of publicly funded dispensations of antidepressants had risen by 20 per cent in 2020, with a 34 per cent rise for 5-14 year olds and a 28 per cent rise for 15-24 year olds.

Health Minister Andrew Little said the uptick could partially be explained by a change Pharmac made that limited people to one-month prescriptions of many drugs, instead of three-month prescriptions. This meant the same amount of people could need more individual prescription dispensions.

Other data from Pharmac suggested the total spend on antidepressants in the community had risen by a more moderate 14 per cent – and had been far higher in 2016.

National Party mental health spokesman Matt Doocey says Little’s explanation didn’t change the fact young people were getting far more antidepressants as a result of the pandemic.

“As prescribing intervals were changed consistently across all age bands in 2020 this reinforces the urgency in responding to the surge in antidepressant prescriptions for children and young people in that year,” Doocey said.

“A surge in antidepressant prescriptions for children and young people in 2020 should be ringing alarm bells across the country. These early signs are pointing towards a shadow pandemic of youth mental health.”

“We can’t prescribe our way out of this. I’m calling on the Government to urgently respond, we need a national plan to tackle this shadow pandemic of youth mental health.”

Little said the figures were blunt and did not count the actual number of people prescribed antidepressants.

“The data also highlights a year in which international supply chain issues disrupted New Zealand’s access to a number of medicines, including many mental health pharmaceuticals due to Covid-19. Because of these potential shortages, Pharmac suspended the ability for prescribers to write three-month prescriptions, also to counter the hoarding of medications that had started to occur.”

“One-month prescriptions were the maximum allowed for a period, and this may in part explain the increase in dispensing.”

“It’s also important to note that antidepressant medications are also used for sleep issues (commonly associated with young people), pain relief, and a number of other conditions not associated with mental health.”

He acknowledged that there was a general increase in the use of antidepressants across the world in the last decade, however.

“Some of this can be attributed to an improved general understanding of mental health issues and an increase in the number of people seeking treatment.”

Little said the Government was working to expand access to non-pharmaceutical mental health help – pointing to a scheme that has provided free sessions with counsellors who are not trained psychologists.

“Because of the gap in availability of talk therapies identified by the He Ara Oranga report, we implemented the Access and Choice Programme which has provided almost 235,000 sessions since the programme began in 2020 and support to more than 14,500 people in October alone,” Little said.

Pharmac have been asked if it can say how many individuals have been prescribed antidepressants.