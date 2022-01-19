Chris Hipkins defends surprise tweet that told Kiwis MIQ releases were frozen

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins says it was his decision to postpone the release of MIQ spaces, despite the announcement coming via tweet from a Government department on Tuesday night.

The Government was accused of effectively closing New Zealand’s borders. The statement, from Chris Bunny, the head of MIQ, said room releases scheduled for January 20 had been postponed indefinitely.

Although Bunny said there would be further MIQ spaces released in the future, he did not say when that would be. In the past week, there had been an average of 33 new cases of Covid-19 in MIQ each day. Those numbers had put too much pressure on the system, Bunny said, meaning the Government had chosen to postpone the upcoming room release.

Decisions about the future of MIQ would be made by Cabinet, he said.

His statement was released on Twitter, just before 8pm on Tuesday.

National Party Covid-19 spokesman called the unexpected announcement, fronted by the public service rather than the minister, “banana republic stuff”.

“The Government has basically closed the border without so much as a ministerial press release. Instead, a million Kiwis found out there would be no more MIQ room releases through a message posted on the MIQ website and tweeted late at night,” he said, in a statement.

Hipkins defended the decision, and the way it was announced, saying the Omicron variant was requiring changes to MIQ.

He said the tweet was to let people know “as quickly as possible”, but the decision had been his. He said he made the decision on Tuesday, which MBIE then tweeted on Tuesday night.

“This is a relatively operational matter,” he said. “We have to recognise the MIQ is very full, dealing with far more positive cases at the border than what we previously had.”

ACT leader David Seymour said postponing MIQ releases would give New Zealand “just a few more days” without an outbreak, but cause “heartbreak” for Kiwis wanting to come home.

“We have literally had a Government on holiday, while even press releases are ... just being put onto websites late at night,” he said.

Cabinet was meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of New Zealand’s Covid-19 response.