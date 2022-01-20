Covid-19: Jacinda Ardern urges Labour caucus to stay humble ahead of Omicron update

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is not ready to release more MIQ rooms.

In her first official public outing of the year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged her Labour Party colleagues to stay “resolute” and “confident” while exhorting her team to “humble ourselves”.

The welcoming remarks came ahead of a press conference scheduled for around 1pm at which the Prime Minister will provide an update on the traffic light system.

Currently, Northland is the only area of the country in a ‘red’ setting, while the rest of the country remains in ‘orange’. Whether those current settings remain will be confirmed this afternoon.

Covid-19 remained top of mind during Labour party’s caucus retreat in Oakura near New Plymouth on Thursday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jacinda Ardern speaks to the Labour party’s caucus retreat in Oakura near New Plymouth.

“It is not insurmountable, but it is a different foe,” Ardern said of the latest Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Ardern is not expected to make any announcements on when the international border, which was effectively closed on Monday for travellers hoping to arrive in or after March after the latest ballot of places in MIQ was postponed.

Quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers from Australia is currently slated to start at the end of February, but that is yet to be confirmed with Omicron’s inevitable arrival looming large.

The Labour caucus met on Thursday for what is in effect an ‘away day’ ahead of the beginning of the year.

Labour MPs sit through various sessions and meetings running through the year ahead.

The retreat took place at the Bungalow Coastal retreat. MPs arrived at the venue in the drizzle early on Thursday morning, accompanied by the standard sort of team-building day accoutrements: coffee from a machine and cheese scones.

“In the last two years I'd like to think we have demonstrated Labour values in managing crisis or change,” Ardern said.

“I feel resolute, and I feel confident and I hope all of you feel exactly the same as we humble ourselves, that we demonstrate the privilege we have to be in this role and as we crack on with the work of 2022.”

There were hugs, greetings and plenty of bonhomie among the Labour caucus as Ardern gave her opening remarks. Summer shirts, shorts and smart casual set the tone of the day.

The venue itself overlooked the west coast with an iron-sanded coastline on one side and a herd of cows on the other. A dreary grey mist blanketed the region.

At times the meeting bore a resemblance to a church meeting with caucus members nodding and mmming in agreement with the Prime Minister who ended the remarks by imploring the caucus members to humble themselves before the public.

“Labour has demonstrated our ability to manage challenges and change, and we will continue to demonstrate our ability to manage challenges and change when it comes to climate, housing, poverty and everything that we continue to face as a nation,” she said.