Covid-19: Speaker Trevor Mallard urges people to 'stock up' ahead of Omicron outbreak

ACT leader David Seymour has come out criticising the government over a lack of an Omicron plan.

Parliament’s Speaker, Trevor Mallard, is urging people to prepare for an Omicron outbreak – which could see widespread infections and further disrupt supply chains.

The speaker said people should talk to their neighbours and families about what to do if they need to isolate, and, where possible, “stock up” on medicine and other essential supplies.

“Omicron is coming and when it arrives it will spread quickly,” he said. “We need to prepare. It’s very similar to preparing for an earthquake, except it will definitely hit soon.”

ACT leader David Seymour is supporting Mallard, telling Stuff he wanted to “commend Trevor”. However, Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi has hit out at the Speaker, claiming his comments showed the Government did “not have a solid pandemic plan”

Seymour agreed it was time for people to make their own plans for when Omicron emerged.

“We’ve got hundreds of cases [of Omicron], more infections than Delta in MIQ. It’s a matter of weeks, if not days, until it breaks out,” Seymour said.

“It will be out sooner and will spread faster. What Trevor Mallard said was refreshing in its honesty. The real issue is, is the Government’s preparation – in terms of testing, isolation, and building of ICU capacity – as ready as Trevor Mallard is?”

Already, PPE suppliers are saying they’ve seen “unprecedented demand” for masks as fears of an Omicron outbreak grow. Supermarkets have urged people not to “panic buy”.

Waititi criticised Mallard for encouraging “panic-buying” and said such a move would mean the rich would be prepared – while those struggling would be left further in need.

“Being encouraged to panic buy by the speaker shows there is no confidence in his Government’s plan,” Waititi said on Twitter. He was yet to respond to Stuff’s request for further comment.

“You marginalise the already marginalised as they don’t have the privilege of bulk buying, they’re just trying to survive.”

Mallard said Waititi’s response was “genuinely surprising”, as he thought the Māori Party would support his message. He said his message was for communities to prepare, not panic buy.

He said he had not received any feedback on his posts from Labour Party MPs, as “it is just common sense”.

“During the first lockdown there were lots of people who couldn't get to the supermarkets. In Wainuiomata, we looked after each other, and we do stuff for people. All I'm saying is think about getting those systems in place for your families beforehand, don’t just wait for later when it's panic time,” he said.

In posts on Thursday night, Mallard encouraged those who could afford it to stock up.

He also offered to do grocery and pharmacy runs for people in Wainuiomata who needed it, which he said he had done during the first Covid-19 lockdown.

There were homes in his neighbourhood with up to 20 people in the same household, and if just one of them was infected – everyone would need to isolate, he said. Those families would need neighbourhood support, he said, urging people to speak to vulnerable friends and neighbours urgently.

Mallard said there had been a lot of support from others in Wainuiomata, who were also offering to help. But he hoped other neighbourhoods would set up similar support networks.