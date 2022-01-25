Covid-19 NZ: Government orders 5000 air cleaners for schools, but just 500 will be ready by March

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide move to the red Covid traffic light setting from midnight on Sunday.

The Government has ordered 5000 portable air cleaners to be used in schools to combat the spread of Covid-19, Education Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

But just 500 of these are expected to arrive in the country by March, with the rest arriving in June – meaning schools will have to rely on opening windows to boost ventilation.

Research suggests that good ventilation can be extremely effective in combatting the spread of Covid-19, which primarily infects people by airborne transmission.

Martin Hunter/Stuff Covid-19 is mostly airborne.

Experts have been pushing for the Government to improve ventilation in schools for months, particularly as schools are set to remain open throughout the Omicron outbreak through the “red” traffic light setting.

Hipkins said 500 air cleaners would arrive in March and 4500 in June.

He said these should be used in “targeted areas” that don’t get good fresh air flow.

The Government is also distributing 2500 C02 monitors which can be used to check which areas are not already well ventilated.

“I’ve heard that schools have done a good job keeping fresh air moving through their classrooms, but we know opening doors and windows to get fresh air flow won’t always be practical,” Hipkins said.

“To help schools identify classrooms and other spaces which get good levels of fresh air flow and those that don’t, schools will receive a ventilation self-assessment toolkit with a portable CO2 monitor they can use to help identify areas of concern and the right approaches to improve ventilation.”

unsplash The Government says opening a window is still the best solution.

“As we know, along with vaccination, testing, good hygiene and physical distancing, good ventilation is important in minimising the risk of airborne transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.”

“I ask any school with concerns about ventilation to reach out to the Ministry of Education for support.”

He said early data from a joint study by Niwa and the Ministry of Education suggested the best way to increase ventilation was to open windows and doors.

“This aligns with the advice and views of international experts – that is that there is no substitute for fresh air flow.”

“During the study there were days when opening doors and windows was less effective – for example when there was no outdoor breeze, or when it rained and schools were not able to open windows and doors as often. We know there will be cases where schools need to supplement existing natural ventilation.”

New Zealand has 2536 schools.