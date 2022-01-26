Covid-19 NZ: Ashley Bloomfield says Government is taking over incoming orders of rapid antigen tests, but not seizing them

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that there are "tens of millions" of rapid antigen tests on order.

Businesses are complaining that the Government is taking rapid antigen tests needed to keep supply chains running through the unfolding outbreak of the Omicron strain of Covid-19.

Health Director General Dr Ashley Bloomfield said no on-shore tests had been requisitioned but the Government had asked its suppliers to consolidate all forward orders so they went to the Government.

He promised these would get to the businesses who ordered them, however.

Katherine Rich from the Food and Grocery Council said multiple businesses had told her that orders had been cancelled by manufacturers, who reported that the Government was taking all of the available supply.

Health Works Group, which distributes tests and masks, said it had ordered and paid for 100,000 tests, but that its order had been put on hold indefinitely because the Government was taking all of the incoming supply.

Stuff has viewed an email exchange between a large New Zealand manufacturer and a rapid antigen test supplier, in which the supplier cancelled an order, saying that the Government had taken all the available tests.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday that the Government had 80 million rapid antigen tests on order, with 14 million arriving in the next month.

Rich said the Government’s takeover of supply was halting pandemic plans by companies that were key to keeping food on supermarket shelves.

Many companies were planning to use the tests to routinely monitor their staff – while still sending anyone with symptoms to get a more accurate, lab-based test.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield.

“[Rapid antigen tests] have been a really important tool used by food companies around the globe, to not just keep critical workers making food but to assure staff that everything is being done to protect staff safety,” Rich said.

“The kit suppliers are saying to our members: ‘We can't supply you, the Government has taken it all’.”

The tests were important tools in a sophisticated pandemic plan, said Rich, a former National Party MP. “Continuing to stand down all close contacts will eventually mean you have no one to man the distribution centres, the logistic centres, the manufacturing,” she said.

It made sense for the Government to have a big supply of rapid antigen tests available to give out free for people, she said, but that shouldn’t get in the way of businesses trying to keep staff safe.

Health Works owner Clair​ Connor said it was “disappointing” and “frustrating” not to be able to receive tests it had ordered for clients.

“We are fielding calls from the hundreds of businesses who think they might have an Omicron case and want to test their workers – what are they going to do?” Connor said.

Supplied The Government is still keen for more accurate lab tests to be used early on in the outbreak.

She ran a group of pharmacies that gave out vaccine shots but said even they had been unable to obtain rapid antigen tests from the Government. “We’re an essential business and we don’t know when we are going to get our supply.”

Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said it wasn’t clear that businesses ordering small amounts would actually get their incoming orders given the current supply shortage, so it wasn’t fair to say that the Government had taken orders from them.

Bloomfield: Government order prioritised

Bloomfield said this had happened after he talked to one of the suppliers on Sunday, and said the Government’s order should be prioritised.

“We were discussing our forward orders, and trying to get as much certainty as possible about how much of those forward orders would be delivered and the timing of those between now and the end of February," Bloomfield said.

“During that conversation, I was asked about the orders that other New Zealand-based companies had and I was asked about whether we should prioritise the all-of-Government order. And I said yes – that should be the priority for now.”

“Businesses will be able to access the tests and we are already working with them to make sure they can access them.”

National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said the Government was hiding its incompetence by seizing tests from the private sector.

“That the Government has now resorted to requisitioning rapid antigen tests from the private sector is a stunning indictment of the Government’s incompetence over rapid antigen testing,” Bishop said.

“How many of the 4 million rapid tests currently in New Zealand, that the Prime Minister has been talking about, actually belong to the Government?”

Ardern said on Tuesday that the Government would eventually allow critical workers to leave isolation with a negative rapid antigen test.

She did not, however, think the tests should be used for people who were not symptomatic or close contacts of people with Covid-19.

“It may well be that people are able to use them at home, but we want to make sure that, when people are using them, it’s because there is good cause to use them: they’re a contact, someone in their household has Covid, they’re symptomatic; where they’re part of a surveillance regime because of their essential work, for instance,” Ardern said.

“But just people testing in a widespread way for no reason actually is not something that I think we’d want to encourage, given false positives and false negatives. We don’t want someone staying at home when they don’t need to.”