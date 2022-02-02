Covid-19 NZ: Ministry of Education tells principal to apply for emergency MIQ spot for teacher

More than 215,000 people have returned to NZ through MIQ since March 2020.

Desperately needed teachers with visas to get into New Zealand face months in bureaucratic limbo as they still cannot get a spot in managed isolation (MIQ), despite the school year starting this week.

The situation is so dire the Ministry of Education has told some to apply for an emergency spot – usually reserved for those who need urgent medical care or to attend a funeral.

The educators gained visas under a special Government scheme for 300 teachers announced last year, but are still locked out of the country as term time starts, leaving schools to rely on relievers in their absence.

Ministry of Education data shows just 19 teachers have actually arrived under the scheme.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Chris Hipkins is the Minister of both Education and the Covid-19 response.

Colin Thackwray quit his job as a principal of a South African school as he had a job lined up teaching maths at Westlake Boys’ High, and obtained a visa under the scheme allowing him to enter New Zealand.

“Everything seemed promising. I’d been given the thumbs up from the NZ Teaching Council. I’ve been wanting to go to New Zealand,” Thackwray said.

But the visas do not actually guarantee teachers a spot in MIQ, and Thackwray has been unable to obtain one after the surge in Omicron cases saw normal new bookings stopped.

There is a provision for “time sensitive” travel that still allows people to enter MIQ, but Thackwray’s visa was granted one day after the deadline for the time-critical MIQ spots for March and April, meaning he won’t be eligible for another one until May – well into the school year.

Supplied Teacher Colin Thackwray is stuck in South Africa.

Thackwray said he was extremely worried about kids in his new class missing out on so much time with a regular teacher – and his own prospects.

“These youngsters have had two very disruptive years. I would have much preferred to have been there last week,” Thackwray said. “I am unemployed and I am just worried about how long the school will hold it for me.”

He had applied for an emergency allocation as well but had been rejected for that.

Viscount School principal Shirley Hardcastle said she had two teachers get visas under the scheme as they couldn’t find teachers locally, but only one made it through MIQ.

After the teacher who was stuck overseas also missed the deadline for time sensitive entries, the Ministry of Education suggested they apply using the emergency provision.

“They’re all packed up and ready to come, it’s a pretty desperate situation,” Hardcastle said.

“We had no idea that they hadn’t teed this up with MBIE to make sure [teachers who got visas] could get through. We thought it would be like the sportspeople where they had it all worked out.”

She said she wished the Education Minister and Covid-19 Minister – who are both Chris Hipkins – could work it out together.

“I really hope the Minister of Education could talk to the minister in charge of the Covid response, maybe they would get somewhere.”

Martin Hunter/Stuff Principals say the teachers are urgently needed.

Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale was in a similar bind with a teacher who had their visa approved stuck overseas without an MIQ space.

“We've got relief teachers in place, but that can only last so long,” Gale said.

“We’re aware with Omicron coming into the community it’s highly likely we are going to have high levels of staff shortages. The urgency of these teachers coming into the country has only been tightened.

“When it was all announced we wrongly assumed that MIQ would have been considered as part of the solution.

“The whole process has been incredibly challenging in an already emotive climate, for teachers who are being asked to make life-changing decisions – who are being offered the world and then having that snatched away from them.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff National MP Erica Stanford said the Ministry of Education were scrambling.

National education and immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford said the fact the Ministry was suggesting the use of emergency allocation showed it was scrambling.

“As teacher shortages continue to mount, National has repeatedly called for Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins to allocate dedicated MIQ spots for the teachers that he announced would be able to enter the country last July,” she said.

“Since that announcement, the Minister has sat back and done nothing. Now the situation is so desperate that the Ministry of Education is lodging its own emergency allocation requests for MIQ spots to get teachers here on time, taking those spots away from desperate Kiwis trying to get home.”

She said the time-sensitive allocations weren’t even being fully subscribed, meaning the Government could use some “common sense” and relax the date restrictions on them to let more teachers in.

“The Covid-19 Response Minister must urgently rectify this situation and allocate MIQ rooms now for school teachers, so the students he should be supporting as Education Minister don’t fall behind even further.”

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the original plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022, in November.

Hipkins said the Government did not tie visas to MIQ rooms as visas did not have specific entry dates, as MIQ rooms do.

“As a result of measures that are in place to keep New Zealanders safe in a pandemic, I appreciate that some applicants may not be able to enter New Zealand to meet a planned timeline. That’s why there are places available in MIQ for when travel is urgent,” Hipkins said.

He said time sensitive rooms had deadlines so MBIE staff had enough time to assess them and release the rooms back into the general pool if they weren’t being used.

“The process requires applications to be submitted in sufficient time to allow MIQ to rank the applications on merit, prepare recommendations for decision makers, inform applicants of the outcome of their application, and issue MIQ vouchers with sufficient time to prepare for their travel.

“There is also a need to be fair for others who are seeking MIQ rooms, so any surplus time sensitive rooms are released for general use as soon as possible.”

Hipkins said the emergency allocation process was available as a “last resort.”

“All applications for emergency allocation places in managed isolation are assessed on a case-by-case basis, against a set criteria.”

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister would be making a speech on “opening New Zealand up to the world” on Thursday.