Tourism NZ restarts global advertising, while the border remains closed

More than 215,000 people have returned to NZ through MIQ since March 2020.

New Zealanders stuck offshore say it’s “another slap in the face” to see Tourism New Zealand advertisements encouraging people to travel here, when they’ve been trying to for months.

Kiwi Adam Borich, who runs his own business in the US state of New York, saw the ads pop up on Facebook and was initially thrilled to see one which started with the words: “This is a message from New Zealand”.

“I thought, ‘Wow, they’re finally opening the border for us’. I must have missed the announcement on Stuff,” he said.

“Knowing 100% NZ is a Government agency, I thought this was it. There was nothing in the ad to indicate the borders were still closed.”

ADAM BORICH/Supplied In New York, US, Adam Borich saw New Zealand's advertising and thought the borders had finally opened.

Tourism NZ, a Crown entity which advertises under the 100% Pure New Zealand brand, launched the new online advertising campaign at the start of January, targeting countries such as the US and United Kingdom.

The “Message from New Zealand” campaign started on January 2, and was targeted at people living in the US and Britain, according to Facebook data.

Since March, Borich said he had been logging into each round of the MIQ releases online – often scheduled in the middle of the night for Kiwis living in the US.

“I’m there for every lottery, but the highest I ever got was 16,000th in the queue,” he added.

He said he had booked tickets as soon as it was announced citizens would be able to isolate at home early this year, but he said he was “giving up all hope” after the Government delayed those changes in December.

Supplied A Tourism New Zealand advertising campaign, "A Message from New Zealand", has been offending Kiwis offshore - who haven't been able to make it back.

Borich, like many others, had to cancel their flights and plans once again.

He had been trying to see his whānau, especially his young nieces and nephews who were growing up fast.

“Living overseas right now, you always get your hopes up,” he said. Adverts encouraging people to visit New Zealand proved to be another example of hopes being dashed, “and another slap in the face for Kiwis living overseas”, he said.

“I don’t want to be dramatic, but we don’t even feel like Kiwis any more. It feels like the country has turned its back on us.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff ACT leader David Seymour says Kiwis stuck offshore have contacted him about Tourism NZ advertising during the pandemic.

ACT leader David Seymour said Kiwis stuck offshore, including Borich, had raised the ads with him.

“Their advertising is whistling in the wind, wasting taxpayers’ money, and severely offending New Zealanders for whom just the thought of being able to return to New Zealand as a citizen is a fantasy,” he said.

He said it may be the case that Tourism NZ scheduled the posts in advance of the Government delaying MIQ-free entry to New Zealand, and was therefore “a victim of the same disorganisation everyone else faces”.

But Seymour asked why the agency was spending money to promote something nobody could access. “Advertising when you’re out of stock never makes your shop more popular.”

Speaking at Monday’s post-cabinet press conference, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the prime minister would be speaking about “reconnecting New Zealand” during a speech on Thursday.

Tourism NZ was approached for comment but did not respond by deadline.