Government proposes unemployment insurance scheme funded by 1.39% tax

People who suddenly lose their jobs through redundancy or illness would receive up to 80 per cent of their usual income for six months under a newly-proposed Government scheme.

The proposal would essentially offer ACC-like cover to those who lose their jobs through redundancy or chronic illnesses, rather than just accidents.

Those who lost their job would be given four weeks notice and a four-week payment at 80 per cent of their salary. If they could not find more work they would get up to 80 per cent of their usual income for another six months. This would be capped at the ACC rate – currently $1820 a week.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has been working on the scheme with unions and employers.

This would be far more generous than normal unemployment benefits, which are not time-limited or related to prior earnings.

READ MORE:

* National Party ponders position on state unemployment insurance

* Unemployment insurance: What we know about how social unemployment insurance might work

* Budget 2021: Government announces plan to create 'unemployment insurance': but isn't funding it yet



If people were in other jobs at the time but lost their main income the payments would top them up to 80 per cent of their usual income.

Much like ACC, the scheme would be funded by the levy paid by both workers and their employers – about 1.39 per cent each. This pot of money would be administered by ACC and paid out by them.

Workers would become eligible after paying into the scheme for six months.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has designed the proposed scheme alongside the Council of Trade Unions and Business NZ. He said the scheme would reduce the need for new payments to be designed on the fly when massive economic disruption hit, as the wage subsidy was in 2020.

“As New Zealand moves beyond the economic and social impacts of Covid-19, there are important lessons to be learned from the way we were able to support one another through an unprecedented series of challenges,” Robertson said.

Getty Images The scheme would pay out at 80 per cent of someone’s normal income, capped at the current ACC rate.

The new scheme would be less focused on making people keep their current jobs and more focused on supporting them if they had to transition or retrain for new employment.

“Our proposed scheme provides economic security to individuals directly, and supports them to transition into a good, new job, as opposed to economic support packages which keep people in their existing job even if that role is no longer viable,” Robertson said.

Council Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff said the scheme would help the more than 100,000 Kiwis who lose their job every year, through the “income shock” while they find new work.

“A New Zealand Income Insurance scheme would give people the time and financial security to find a good, new job that matches their skills or to rehabilitate or retrain. A critical element of the proposal is that training opportunities and programmes are its core.”

“This benefits everyone - with a tight labour market and demand for skilled workers, it is in the best interests of workers and businesses that people are employed in areas that make the greatest use of their skills.”

Business NZ head Kirk Hope said it would cushion the effects of unemployment on the wider economy.

“When these businesses shut down, workers have little money to spend, which means other businesses suffer and the community can go into a long-term economic decline lasting for generations. An income insurance scheme could cushion workers and communities from such abrupt income losses, allowing more time for regions and businesses to adapt.”

The scheme is out for proposal now and could change before being enacted.

Robertson said the scheme would be designed so people with multiple part-time jobs and many self-employed would be covered, alongside fulltime waged workers.

He said even as the pandemic faded individuals would still face job losses from technological change and illness, which would be no less devestating for them.

Consultation on the scheme closes on April 26.