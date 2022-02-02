National attacks unemployment insurance proposal as 'job tax,' Greens say it creates 'two-tier' welfare system

An economist says a proposed unemployment insurance scheme won't be cheap (video first published in May).

The Government’s proposed unemployment insurance scheme has faced immediate attacks from the left and right.

The National Party has called it a “job tax” that would hurt Kiwis when they need higher incomes while the Greens say it risks entrenching a two-tier welfare system, where some get far more help from the Government than others.

The scheme – developed with the Council of Trade Unions and Business NZ – would expand ACC-like payments to anyone who lost their job through redundancy or illness, rather than just accidents.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National’s Christopher Luxon says the proposed unemployment insurance scheme is a “job tax”.

It would pay out 80 per cent of someone’s salary for a month immediately, then for another six months if they don’t find more work.

All of this would be paid for by a 1.39 per cent levy paid for by both the worker and the employer.

Leader Christopher Luxon called it a “job tax” and said National would abolish it if elected.

A narrower version of the scheme is supported by Business NZ, New Zealand’s main business lobby, but was immediately criticised by their traditional allies in the National Party.

Luxon said the scheme would be an added tax

“Small businesses have been struggling just to keep the doors open over the last two years. Now, just when Kiwis deserve some relief, the Government wants to hit workers and businesses with a brand new tax to fund a new gold-plated unemployment benefit,” Luxon said.

“New Zealand historically has very good labour market outcomes and a welfare system that, at least until Labour took office, did a good job of acting as a social safety net to help those who had fallen on hard times get back on their feet.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the scheme was needed so governments wouldn't have to design new income support schemes from scratch every time there was a big shock.

“But the Government wants to impose yet another centralised, bureaucratic welfare scheme on top of the one we already have.”

Luxon said it would hurt Kiwis who were already being hit hard by inflation.

Robertson countered that the scheme isn’t likely to come into force until late-2023 – when inflation is projected to have stopped growing so rapidly.

The Green Party’s social development spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March said supporting people who lost their jobs was important – but the proposed scheme focused too much on their prior work history, meaning those who were already earning more would be paid more.

“This means lower levels of support for those who have been earning less, including those in casual or seasonal work, and/or those with caring responsibilities,” Menéndez March said.

“Because of who predominantly does this type of work, we know that it will be young, female, and Māori and Pacific people who will get the lowest payments from this long-awaited new scheme.”

“There also needs to be support to help people on lower incomes cover the cost of contributing to the scheme. For the thousands of families struggling right now to put food on the table, the 1.39 per cent contribution that will have to come from their existing earnings could be the difference between making ends meet or not.”

Robertson said the Government was considering whether to exempt those on the lowest incomes from the scheme.

The ACT Party, which has proposed a form of unemployment insurance in the past, said the policy missed the mark.

“ACT is open to some form of employment insurance, but Labour’s plan will do more harm than good,” welfare spokeswoman Karen Chhour said.

“ACT has previously proposed an employment insurance scheme, but it wouldn’t have increased taxes and it would have required workers to actively look for work and report in.”

“Labour appears to be encouraging workers to take as long as they like to find work.”

Right-wing lobby group the Taxpayers’ Union released polling from Curia which asked voters whether they be happy paying “$1000 a year more in income tax in return for a compulsory unemployment insurance scheme which would see someone made redundant receive 80% of their old salary for six months.”

Just under a third (31 per cent) supported the proposal when it was worded that way.

Stuff-co-nz Commissioner of Equal Employment Opportunities Dr Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo says New Zealand needs universal employment insurance.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner, Saunoamaali’i Dr Karanina Sumeo said New Zealand needed universal unemployment insurance – and it had become increasingly important with the low unemployment rate and changing nature of work.

She said people facing unemployment needed better support to retrain – and the six months of support would assist in that. With technology changing the skills needed for work, she said those without them would continue to move between unstable working conditions – or have to work multiple jobs – if better training opportunities weren’t provided.

She said disruption to employment, such as Covid-19, had hit women harder. 90 per cent of people who lost their jobs due to Covid-19 were women.

Sumeo said universal unemployment insurance would protect women, minority groups and people who worked multiple jobs, or relied on seasonal and casual jobs.