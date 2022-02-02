Construction-focused mental health service sees a busy first year, minister promises support

Health Minister Andrew Little visited a major construction site in central Auckland, where a new scheme to care for the mental health of construction workers has been put into action.

At least once a week, Raman Lee gets a call about a construction worker somewhere in central Auckland who’s at risk of suicide or is facing significant mental health challenges.

Lee is a senior field officer with Mates, an organisation that works specifically to support the wellbeing of construction workers. It received $600,000 as part of the one-off Mental Wellbeing Innovation fund, which was released last year. The fund provided $1.2 million in total.

The construction industry faces particular challenges, Lee said. A vastly male-dominated workforce, it struggled with issues around toxic masculinity and the preventive work of Mates had focused on educating people about why they need to take care of themselves. There was hesitancy to seek help, or even go to a doctor, he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little met with Mates, a mental health service for construction workers, at a building site in central Auckland.

Construction sites had young workforces. There were also issues around drug use and bullying, other Mates workers said.

READ MORE:

* Construction workers two times more likely to die by suicide: Otago University study

* Meet the pair trying to save lives in our most suicide-prone industry

* Covid-19 lockdown: Stay calm and don't judge your emotional reactions to lockdown decision, psychologist says



There was also stress about what happened between jobs. Often, tradies would be out of work after one project finished – leading to financial stress for their families. These stresses all piled up.

A study from Mates and Otago University, last year, found the construction workers are more than two times more likely than the rest of the New Zealand workforce to die by suicide.

Mates established itself in New Zealand a year ago, after success improving mental health among Australian construction workers. Its director, Victoria McArthur, said they knew there was an increased need for support in the trades – but they had been shocked by how busy their first year had been.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says the Government will support industry-specific mental health services.

During a meeting on Wednesday, she asked Health Minister Andrew Little to extend funding beyond one year so work could begin hiring more staff and extending the service.

Little said the initial funding was to assess how the Mates in construction programme would work.

“Anything we can do to provide support to this workforce, which grows by the day, we will support – especially as it teaches communities about mental health,” he said.

Across Parliament, discussion about preventative mental health services has been focused, in recent years, on specific industries and groups.

National mental health spokesman Matt Doocey said it was important to fund solutions that worked with communities.

“What that means is suicide prevention for dairy farmers is going to be a lot different than what the approach is about suicide prevention for young people,” he said, at an electorate event focused on suicide prevention last week.

Little said the Government was already looking at specific programmes to support industries where there was increased rates of mental illness.

“We had a specific package for the tourism industry and provided additional support to small business owners last year. We provide quite a bit of support to organisations dealing with rural communities, specifically farmers, as we are aware of their specific needs,” he said.

Where to get help