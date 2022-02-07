'Land back': Greens call to return stolen land and revisit Treaty settlements

Stuff's NZ Made/Nā Nīu Tīreni project: When the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, Māori owned more than 66 million acres of land. By 1975, almost 97 per cent had been sold or taken. (Last published February 1, 2021.)

The Green Party is calling for all Treaty settlements to be revisited, and additional support for iwi and hapū seeking to reacquire stolen land which is now in private ownership.

The party’s new Treaty of Waitangi focus was set firmly on returning Māori land, co-leader Marama Davidson​ said. “People have been talking about land back for decades, we are asking ‘how do we actually do it?’”

A new discussion document from the party, titled Hoki Whenua Mai, suggested introducing law to make it easier for Māori to buy back stolen land, and using the Public Works Act to return land to Māori.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says the Government should focus on returning whenua raupatu.

The party also suggested reinstating powers of the Waitangi Tribunal to make recommendations about privately-held land, and revisiting Treaty settlements to see if they gave adequate redress.

“For decades, hapū and iwi, and Māori community leaders around Aotearoa have been pushing for the principle of land being returned properly given Treaty settlements are not full and should never be final. It is a flawed process,” she told Stuff, early on Waitangi morning.

Davidson said settlements needed to be revised because land prices had skyrocketed in the few years since many iwi had signed deeds of settlement with the Crown, meaning the “fraction of compensation” provided to buy land back would no longer be able to do so.

The unequal bargaining position between the Crown and iwi had also meant inequitable settlements had been progressed, she said, despite the best efforts of Māori leaders and their decades’ of work.

The discussion document focused on how to whenua raupatu (stolen land) to Māori ownership. It argued the Treaty settlements, which have so far paid about $2.2 billion in total for all settled grievances, were insufficient for Māori to actually buy their land back.

Davidson said it fell on the Crown to ensure land was returned, as it had taken it.

She said the Greens believed privately-owned land should be fairly paid for. The discussion document suggested multiple ways for acquiring privately owned whenua raupatu. The party wanted to explore the use of the Public Works Act, or a new law giving Māori first right of refusal to purchase land when it was put up for sale. The party also called for Government grants for buying back land.

“The incredible land dispossession which Māori have faced, leaving us with – if we’re lucky – about five per cent of what we had, has created generations of economic injustice,” she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Green Party will hold hui to discuss how to return whenua raupatu.

“We absolutely expect there will be an outcry. But over the past five years, we have also seen more awareness, not just from Māori but from tauiwi and our Treaty partners, waking up and thinking that giving land back is an essential step to righting this economic injustice.”

If enacted, the proposed changes would take place over more than 10 years, Davidson said. It would start with a Waitangi Tribunal-led inquiry into the national dispossession of whenua Māori. Following that, laws and funding mechanisms would be put in place to return Māori land, and a 10-year review of the Treaty of Waitangi settlements would begin.

Having released its Hoki Whenua Mai discussion document on Monday, the party would be hosting hui to discuss what specific policy and law was needed to return stolen land to Māori.