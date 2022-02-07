New poll shows large drop in support for ACT, left bloc comfortably ahead

National leader Chris Luxon reacts to National being up in the polls.

A new Newshub/Reid Research poll shows the left bloc comfortably ahead, while National takes support from ACT.

The poll had Labour and the Greens both up, with Labour at 44.3 per cent (up 1.6 percentage points) and the Greens at 9.6 per cent, up 2.4 percentage points.

National also rose in the poll – the first under this pollster with Christopher Luxon as leader – to 31.3 per cent, up 4.4 points.

But the right bloc as a whole suffered as ACT dropped 8 percentage points to 8 per cent.

But the right bloc as a whole suffered as ACT dropped 8 percentage points to 8 per cent.

The Māori Party had 2 per cent support while NZ First had 1.8 per cent support.

On those numbers Labour could govern with the Greens, with 56 seats for Labour and 12 seats for the Greens, getting them across the 61-seat line.

National would win 39 seats while ACT would win 10 – 12 seats short of Government for the right bloc.

The last TV poll was released in late-January by TVNZ/Kantar Public. It had Labour on 40 per cent, National on 32 per cent, ACT on 11 per cent, and the Greens on 9 per cent.

The last Newshub/Reid Research poll came prior to Luxon taking the leadership of National. It had Labour on 42.8 and National on 26.9 per cent, while ACT were on 16 per cent support – a high watermark for the party in the Reid Research poll.

ACT’s leader David Seymour also saw a drop in the preferred prime ministerial stakes, down four points to 7.9 per cent.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was up 1.6 percentage points to 43.3 per cent, while Luxon rose 15.3 percentage points to 17.8 per cent. He was not the leader of the party when the last poll was taken.

The poll was undertaken between January 22 and February 4 and has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

It covered a period of intense pressure on the Government over the Omicron outbreak and the continued use of managed isolation.