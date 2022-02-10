Convoy protest: National MP Maureen Pugh deletes post thanking protesters, says she didn't know they were antivax

A freedom convoy has arrived at Parliament to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

National MP Maureen Pugh has deleted a Facebook post where she thanked the Convoy protest movement currently camping outside Parliament.

Pugh originally edited the post to remove the mention of the protest before deleting it entirely.

The West Coast-based MP told Stuff that when she made the reference she did not realise many of the protesters were against Covid-19 vaccination.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF National MP Maureen Pugh deleted a post thanking the Convoy.

The Convoy 2022 protests are ostensibly focused on the vaccine mandates, but many signs and social media posts suggest many in the crowd are explicitly against the vaccine itself.

Some in the crowd have suggested the actual storming of Parliament, and abused members of the public and media.

In the post, Pugh talked about a businesswoman under strain who had been supported by the public, saying “Good on her for finding her mojo again thanks to the support of Nelson and Convoy 2022”.

Pugh told Stuff she had not appreciated that Convoy 2022 were spreading anti-vaccination messages.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Police hold the line against the protesters.

“I made the post a few days ago intending to support a local business doing it tough. I hadn’t initially appreciated the anti-vaccination message being spread by Convoy 2022, so I edited and ultimately deleted the post once they arrived, and I saw some of their signs and messaging,” Pugh said.

“I do not support the message and actions being taken by Convoy 2022. People shouldn’t be breaking rules, getting aggressive or impinging on other people’s freedoms.”

Pugh said she had seen many protests outside Parliament, but this was the first one in which she needed a security escort to leave the building.

“I’ve seen plenty of protests outside Parliament - but this is the first time I’ve seen security need to escort staff and MPs, including myself, safely out of the precinct.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Protesters face off with police at Parliament on the third day of anti-mandate demonstrations.

Pugh was one of the last MPs in Parliament to be vaccinated, saying she was waiting for advice from her doctor before getting it. Pugh said in 2016 she didn’t believe in pharmaceutical drugs.

Party leaders across Parliament have declined to address the protesters.

National leader Christopher Luxon said on Wednesday that while he recognised the protesters would have a “range of views” he did not want to associate the National Party with anything anti-vaccination.

“We are a party that is pro-vaccination, that is pro the booster.”

His Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop said it was unsurprising no party leaders wanted to address the protest as Parliament on the whole backed vaccination.

“We fundamentally as a Parliament believe in the science of vaccination, and it's really important that we stand collectively together to send that message.”

While National has generally supported the vaccine mandates it has called for a timeline for when they will end.