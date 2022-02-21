National calls for a phasing out of vaccine requirements, as protests continue

As the occupation of Parliament’s grounds continues, National Party leader Christopher Luxon says vaccine requirements need to be dialled back.

As the occupation of Parliament’s grounds continues, National Party leader Christopher Luxon has called for a clear end to vaccine requirements.

He urged the Government to provide a road map for the removal of vaccine requirements, during a speech on Monday, shortly before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reiterated that vaccine requirements would be loosened after the Omicron peak had passed.

Anti-mandate, anti-vaccine protesters have been camped out on Parliament’s grounds for two weeks, and show no sign of departing – despite being trespassed.

Luxon outlined National’s plan for pulling back vaccine requirements, and also called for the country to “aggressively reopen to the world”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon says there should be a clear end to vaccine requirements.

“After we get through the peak of Omicron we should remove government mandates for businesses to use vaccine passes,” he said.

Luxon insisted he did not support the occupation, and said they had proven to be “abusive” and “anti-social”. Ardern also said her decision to loosen eventually loosen restrictions was “not because they demand it, but because it will be safe”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff At her regular post cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed vaccine requirements would eventually be removed as the pandemic progressed.

Police said protesters had thrown sewerage at them, early Monday morning, when officers held back an aggressive crowd while large bollards were put up along the occupation site’s perimeter.

Luxon wouldn’t agree that his speech was playing into the protesters’ hands, insisting he had been “talking about this for some time”.

But his speech, which was broadcast from an Auckland television studio on Monday, acknowledged vaccine requirements had become more prominent due to the ongoing occupation.

“The protests are actually tapping into a much wider sense of frustration and people genuinely feeling lost,” he said.

“What we are seeing outside Parliament, and the reaction to it, is the culmination of underlying issues that have been rumbling along in our communities for some time.”

Abigail Dougherty National leader Chris Luxon speaks to media after his speech outlining his proposal to gradually remove vaccine requirements.

He called for a quick removal of vaccine restrictions for children to participate in extracurricular activities, something Education Minister Chris Hipkins said he was looking into.

He also said that after the peak of Omicron, vaccine requirements should be removed from most situations.

“The first area where vaccination was made compulsory was border workers. That made a lot of sense when we had an elimination strategy and border worker vaccinations were the tool for keeping Covid out of the community,” he said.

“It obviously makes much less sense when we have thousands of community cases and as the border reopens to the world. They need to go.”

As well as removing vaccine requirements for children’s sport and border workers, he said hospitality venues should not need to scan vaccine passes given Omicron appeared to spread among the vaccinated.

From there, he called for vaccine requirements to be “removed progressively” once the first Omicron wave had passed. He urged the Government to outline, in greater detail, when restrictions would be removed.