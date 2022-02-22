$140m boost to Māori, Pasifika health providers as Omicron spreads

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare says Omicron will “disproportionately affect Māori and Pasifika communities”, and is announcing $140 million for Pasifika and Māori responses to Omicron.

The Government has signed off on a $140 million funding boost for Māori and Pacific health and community agencies, as the Omicron outbreak surges.

The funding was urgently needed, ministers and frontline health and social workers said. Māori Health Minister Peeni Henare said he expected Covid-19 daily infections to reach tens of thousands of people and spread to communities that had so far avoided the pandemic.

The funding would go to Whānau Ora, Pasifika support and the Māori Communities Covid Fund, with Henare saying the Government expected Omicron to “disproportionately affect Māori and Pasifika communities”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito Sio, Māori-Crown Relations Minister Kelvin Davis and Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare announced $140 million for Pasifika and Māori responses to the Omicron outbreak.

Whānau Ora was a Government scheme to fund community solutions to issues identified within those communities. About $40 million would go directly to the Whānau Ora commissioning agencies, Henare said. Since its launch in 2013, Whānau Ora services have been established at marae across the country.

Henare announced the funding at Ngā Whare Waatea Marae, in South Auckland, home to the Manukau Urban Māori Authority – which operated a food bank and vaccination clinics at the marae.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare announced $140 million for Māori and Pasifika responses to Covid-19.

He said the funding would go towards about 160 Māori and Pacific health providers. This funding followed a similar announcement last week, of $140 million for social services to help people in self-isolation.

“We appreciate Māori health providers are under extreme pressure,” he said. “This funding will provide support to scale up capability and capacity.”

Many marae have also used the weeks and months of warning about an impending Omicron outbreak to stock up, and set up support networks for kaumātua and other vulnerable people.

John Tamihere, chief executive of Waipareira Trust, said his trust had already ordered 120,000 boxes of hygiene kits for people needing them.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare and Waipareira Trust CEO John Tamihere

The funding would also allow more staff to be hired, as organisations like his bore the brunt of huge testing queues and rising demand for help from people in self-isolation, he said.

During the push for vaccinations, similar funding was announced for marae, Māori and Pacific health providers.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson said the focus on funding community providers had worked – with a jump from 69 per cent to 90 per cent vaccination for Māori in under four months.