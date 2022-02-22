Convoy protest: Grim mood shift at protest as police tighten siege net

Police move in to Hill and Molesworth Streets to tighten the access the protesters have in the area.

ANALYSIS: Late last week, as their empire expanded and their hold over it solidified, the protest at Parliament started to feel more like a party.

It was the only festival going. There was a lit-up sign for you to take selfies in front of, music pumping, and children rushing everywhere with chalk to write “freedom” on as many surfaces as possible.

This week, a protester posted to a Facebook group for the occupation saying she didn’t feel safe to have her kids with her anymore. There had been loud swearing matches at 1am, she said, then an early morning wake up when police started moving the concrete barriers in at 4am.

She is far from the only one having doubts about staying at the protest. Tens of the cars parked around the Lambton Quay bus depot have departed, and won’t be coming back – thanks to the new system, instituted by the police on Monday, that lets cars out but not in.

Some of the withdrawal is natural – it’s no longer the weekend – but unlike the earlier tides going out, this one won’t come back in. There is a plea on the Facebook group for more protesters to join, but without vehicle access doing so is far harder.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A standoff with police on Tuesday morning.

Police are acting far more aggressively, closing the net with the concrete barriers, reclaiming road lanes for traffic, and pushing into lines of protesters with riot gear - one protester appeared to have quite bad facial bruises. And as the police have become more aggressive, protesters have often responded in kind.

Police say faecal matter was thrown at them on Monday, and some kind of stinging substance on Tuesday. A car nearly drove right into a line of police.

This has prompted recrimination and disagreement within the protest, which was never particularly unified to begin with. There is anger at Leighton Baker, who has been talking to police, with claims he did not let enough people know about the police’s early-morning plans. There are conspiracy theories about paid agitators intentionally riling people up.

A protester named John, one of the orange-vested security team, told me on Tuesday morning his team was doing their best to “keep the peace” but there was a limit to how much they could actually control.

“They all know the kaupapa because we had a meeting yesterday that states that we need to be a peaceful protest and not do that kind of thing,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The police have taken to waking the protesters up early to move up their barriers.

“We can't control everyone we are just trying to keep the peace."

This lack of control is exemplified in the treatment of media. The main groups present have all now said the media is welcome to Parliament grounds, after many attempts were made at stopping us entering last week. But I was still accosted by a woman on Monday as I entered while livestreaming, who baselessly claimed that local Iwi wanted media to stay out (they actually want protesters out).

On Tuesday morning a man became extremely agitated because I was wearing a mask, alleging I was “infiltrating” Parliament’s lawn, before another man behind me snapped my mask off.

I should note that this is not majority behaviour. Several protesters attempted to intervene, telling both men I had as much right to wear a mask as they had to not wear one. My mask was soon handed back to me. And according to some in a meeting on Tuesday morning, the drinking going on in the evenings at the protest has been cut out.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Cops and protesters face off on Tuesday morning.

But while it is not majority behaviour it is present right across the protest: A hard-edge that is spoiling for a fight.

And the forces attempting to calm things down and keep the camp infrastructure going are running into serious trouble because of the police barrier, which means new supplies cannot be trucked in and rubbish cannot be trucked out, leading to a large pile on Katherine Mansfield Place.

One protester I talked to was very worried about the portaloos, which he said were not able to be serviced because of the police barricade and would soon result in the protesters getting sick. (I’ve asked the police if they are allowing the portaloos to be serviced and haven’t heard back.)

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Winston Peters showed up to the protest on Tuesday.

The spirits of the protest were lifted from their slump on Tuesday afternoon as a bona fide celebrity arrived: Winston Peters, maskless and accompanied by former MP Darroch Ball, who now heads up the Sensible Sentencing Trust. But while Peters was happy to shake hands and tell the protesters that politicians shouldn't ignore them, he wouldn’t take to the stage to make a speech. Instead he walked on down to his favourite Vietnamese restaurant on Lambton Quay – just as a battalion of cops in riot gear got ready for a new push.

The protest will not be finished tomorrow or the next day. There are people camped on Parliament’s lawn who deeply believe, wrongly, the Government is intentionally poisoning children – they’re not going to just clear up right away. But as the concrete barriers get closer and closer, and the infrastructure degrades as more cars leave, it looks set to shrink down more and more.

As many protest movements have discovered before, the state may not move fast, but it can always outlast you.

“I’m here for the long haul,” one protester named Debbie told me on Tuesday morning.

“But I don’t know how much longer the long haul will last.”