'Hybrid Parliament' will mean politicians can tune in from home

Screens are going up in Parliament’s debating chamber, so politicians can tune in from home.

Speaker Trevor Mallard confirmed the House would resume with “hybrid sittings” next week, after Parliament’s Business Committee approved a plan for MPs to participate remotely.

Stuff first reported the plan last week, when the Business Committee approved the idea of having hybrid sittings of Parliament.

The National and ACT parties stymied an attempt last year to create a virtual Parliament during the Delta outbreak. That meant politicians had to continue to travel to Wellington for an in-person, but socially distanced, Parliament.

Mallard said the hybrid sittings of Parliament would see the debating chamber rejigged, so that screens showed the faces of politicians who were participating virtually. MPs would continue to sit in the House, he said, but would be physically distanced from each other.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Speaker Trevor Mallard says a hybrid Parliament will mean every MP can attend the debating chamber.

“Previously, we have limited how many MPs can be in the Chamber at Parliament for everyone’s safety. Now, we can safely have all 120 MPs together in the ‘virtual’ Chamber, just in a different way,” he said, in a statement.

Select committees have sat virtually often since the start of the pandemic. Before the hybrid-Parliament idea was approved, the House was sitting with just 60 of its 120 MPs.

The Business Committee had agreed to allow virtual participation due to the Omicron outbreak, rather than for widespread general use. Virtual participation in Parliament would require Business Committee signoff, according to the plan.

The committee included MPs from every party in Parliament, and required “near-unanimity” for decisions – in practice meaning Labour and National have to agree.