Covid-19: Kiwis can come home, self-isolation requirements removed

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brings forward the timeframe to reopen the border, and will end the requirement to self-isolate on arrival.

Kiwis across the world can come home this week.

The Government has brought forward its timeframe to reopen the border, and removed any requirement to self-isolate on arrival.

New Zealand’s borders have been closed since March 19, 2020, forcing Kiwis to self-isolate or book one of the limited spots in MIQ to return home.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the changes on Monday, just hours after the first MIQ-free flights from Australia landed. Passengers on those flights would need to remain in self-isolation until 11.59pm, Wednesday.

On Thursday, any fully vaccinated New Zealander would be able to fly from Australia to New Zealand without the need to enter quarantine or self-isolate.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the borders will reopen to all New Zealanders on Friday 11.59pm.

And then on Friday at 11.59pm, the borders would open to every fully vaccinated New Zealander.

Ardern’s announcement came with one caveat. The emergence of any new, more transmissible or concerning variant of Covid-19 could spell the return of MIQ and further travel restrictions.

To remain prepared for any new variants, Ardern said the Government would retain MIQ facilities and have the system ready to get back into action if needed.

She also said travellers to New Zealand would be required to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) on arrival, and five or six days after arriving.

On advice of David Skegg’s Covid-19 Public Health Advisory Group, any international traveller who tested positive for Covid-19 would have their infection genome mapped to try and see if it was a new variant.

1 NEWS Chris Hipkins confirms New Zealand will move to Covid-19 'phase 3' at 11.59pm on February 24.

The initial timeline for restarting travel to New Zealand was announced at the start of the month, and had planned to let in New Zealanders from across the world on March 13.

Ardern said the quick spread of Omicron across the country this month had meant it was now relatively safer to open to border. She expected the decision to have “minimal” impact on the public health system.

“You’ll remember that when we shared our reopening plans, we had less than 150 Covid cases a day. Allowing people to enter New Zealand with no self-isolation would have had a dramatic impact at that time,” she said.

Before Monday’s announcement, more than 10,000 people were expected to fly from Australia to New Zealand this week, airlines said.

Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​​ said passenger numbers would remain 88 per cent below pre-pandemic times, until self-isolation requirements were removed.

Ardern said the Government would reassess the rest of its border timeline, and would look to bring forward the date that New Zealand would reopen to tourists. It had initially planned to open up to the rest of the world from October.

Tourists would not be able to come to New Zealand until at least after the Omicron outbreak had peaked, Ardern said. That was expected to happen in March.

Auckland Business Chamber CEO Michael Barnett said the Government had listened to sensible advice and recognised that circumstances have changed dramatically.

Act leader David Seymour said the announcement was a victory for common sense but should also have included tourists, not just Kiwis.

“Why are we treating non-citizens differently from citizens? A New Zealand passport does not boost your immunity to Covid-19.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff The first international flights where the passengers were not required to isolate in MIQ facilities flew from Australia to Auckland on February 28. Amber-Rose Maunsell was there to greet her best friend Ness.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa said tourism businesses still needed more certainty on when international visitors could come into New Zealand.

“It would be wonderful if we could signal soon that New Zealand will reopen to Australian visitors in time for their April school holiday period which includes Easter,” spokeswoman Ann-Marie Johnson said.

“The industry’s recovery will not begin until high value holidaymakers can enter New Zealand. The sooner we can signal intentions and timelines for reopening both air and maritime borders, the sooner tourism operators can get back to doing what they do best.”