Special sitting of Parliament sees politicians reflect on division after riot

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern takes a quick tour of the damage done to Parliament grounds after the protesters were evicted forcefully.

During a special sitting of Parliament, James Shaw said the riot brought back memories of his assault, when a conspiracy-beleiving assailant attacked the Green Party co-leader on his walk to work.

Normal parliamentary business was suspended on Thursday, for the House to instead focus on the riot which saw more than 100 people arrested and 40 police injured.

Party leaders voted unanimously to thank those who responded to the riot, from the fire service to the Beehive catering staff who worked overtime for the hundreds of police based at Parliament.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Speaker Trevor Mallard, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Wellington MP Grant Robertson inspect the damage at Parliament.

They spoke about how the rioters reached such depths of hate. Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said colonisation had destroyed trust between the state and Māori, leaving some susceptible to radical movements.

They spoke and about the political response to that occupation. National leader Christopher Luxon questioned the value in Speaker Trevor Mallard blasting the tunes of Barry Manilow​.

They spoke about division. ACT leader David Seymour asked that the concerns of those genuinely impacted by New Zealand’s Covid-19 response not be mixed with the confused views of rioters.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Stuff ACT Party leader David Seymour speaks during special sitting about the riot at Parliament.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ said she watched from the Beehive as fire engulfed the children’s playground.

She said it was clear from the start, the people who arrived at the anti-mandate protest more than three weeks ago had an abusive undertow.

“Many media who walked the grounds were either abused or, in some cases, chased away. It was a form of protest I did not recognise,” she said.

“For now, the smell of smoke has faded. The playground will be restored. And the people, our people, will return to their place.”

Ardern and Mallard later visited the grounds, which had been almost completely destroyed. She said the attempted arson of the playground, which had failed to fully destroy the slide, was particularly upsetting.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Green Party co-leader James Shaw said the riot at Parliament reminded him of when he was assaulted on the way to work.

Shaw recalled when, in 2019, a man assaulted him while he walked to work. The assailant shouted something about the UN, and conspiracy theories surrounding it. Shaw called that an early indication of the grip disinformation had over sections of New Zealand. Days after he was assaulted, the March 15 terror attack took place.

“The protest on the Parliament lawn over the past few weeks was not an isolated event, nor was it new, and nor was it unique to us. But it did happen here, and those were New Zealanders out the front,” Shaw said.

The focus should be on how to prevent misinformation, he said, which had shown its ability to divide and destruct.

All parties thanked those who worked to restore peace at Parliament.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from Parliament grounds.

Shaw noted that staff had beyond their duties, and said he saw Mitch Knight, a deputy chief executive of Parliamentary Service, on the front line running with a fire hose onto Parliament’s lawn.

Luxon and Seymour said they met a young police woman, who was one of the 76 new recruits to have spent their first days as officers at the occupation.

“Yesterday was just her second day on the job. I sincerely hope she has a long career where those scenes are never repeated again,” Luxon said.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Speaker Trevor Mallard talks during a special sitting of the House, in response to the Parliament grounds riot.

Speaking to the House, Mallard acknowledged some communication troubles between police and Parliament as the occupation begun. But he said that over those 23 days, he was speaking with people such as Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers up to 20 times a day.

He thanked Luxon and other party leaders, who he said had maintained almost round-the-clock communication throughout the occupation.