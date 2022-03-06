National's Christoper Luxon focuses on the rising cost of living, argues for tax cuts

National Party Leader Christopher Luxon gives his first State of the Nation speech in Auckland.

Christopher Luxon singled in on the cost of living, during his first state of the nation speech as Opposition leader, calling for tax cuts and criticising the rate of inflation.

The National Party has been questioning the Government almost daily about inflation, in recent weeks. The inflation rate reached 6.6 per cent in the current quarter. Globally, inflation is an issue – with rising oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine war only set to worsen it.

Luxon called for the income tax brackets to be adjusted, to take into account inflation. He proposed adjustments to the bottom three income tax thresholds, which would give the vast majority of people a tax cut.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon delivered a state of the nation speech in Auckland on Sunday morning.

He also promised National would repeal every extra tax hike or added levy the Labour Government had imposed, since 2017.

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon to use big speech to announce National would unwind Labour tax hikes

* Christopher Luxon denies making political hay out of Parliament protest

* Labour to come under pressure as prices rise



That would see the removal of Auckland’s fuel tax.

It would also see the removal of the 10-year extension to the “bright line test”, which imposes what is effectively a capital gains tax on people selling investment properties within 10 years of buying them.

STUFF Christopher Luxon criticises the Labour Government's spending and proposes new tax rates in his State of the Nation address.

He said it was unfair for the Government to have removed interest deductibility on rental properties.

“It is a tax on Kiwis who have worked hard and put their life savings into a rental,” he said.

He said the 33 per cent tax rate should begin at income over $78,100 – up $8100. He also said the 30 per cent tax bracket should rise $5500, from $48,000.

The Government indicated it would spend an extra $6 billion in this year's budget, set to be released in May. Luxon said that could pay for the tax cuts.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon delivers his state of the nation speech in Auckland.

Labour’s finance minister, Grant Robertson said National’s proposals would see health, education or housing services cut.

“There will be more congestion on Auckland’s roads, it will be harder for first home buyers to buy a house and those on low incomes will fall further behind,” he said.

“The speech said nothing about how we will meet the challenge of climate change or seize the economic opportunities that come from a low carbon economy to provide higher wage jobs.

“What is more, Christopher Luxon had nothing to say about Covid-19 at a time when New Zealanders are dealing with the most significant outbreak we have seen in the pandemic.”

After Covid-19 peaked, Luxon said the biggest issue New Zealand faced was the cost of living – which he feared could drive people offshore once borders open.

“We will get through Omicron ... then the core issues as you're starting to see already is that New Zealanders have got a really major issue dealing with the possibility that when wages are only going up 2.6 per cent and inflation is up over 6 per cent they're going backwards,” he said.

He went on to attack Government spending, but he said a National government would not be focused on “austerity”.

Questioned about what Government spending should be cut, he suggested the Three Waters reform, the Auckland Light Rail proposal, and said health departments had spent too much on consultants.

He said proceeds from the Auckland fuel tax were not being spent in its entirety, but wouldn’t say what transport projects should be cut if that tax was removed.

He blamed high Government spending for contributing to inflation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says tax cuts are needed as inflation rises.

"Food price rises are the highest in a decade, petrol has hit more than $3 a litre, and rents are through the roof,” he said.

“The Government is leaving it to the Reserve Bank to continue to use monetary policy to high up interest rates, in order to be able to control inflation. There are two things they can do. They can start to rein in and stop wasteful spending, and they can create micro-economic pro-business productivity enhancing policy.”

He said income tax cuts would lessen the blow of inflation. He rejected concerns that such a policy would, itself, fuel inflation – driving up demand with households carrying more cash as global supply issues continued.

“What we’re saying is Grant is going to spend the money anyway. We say don’t spend the money, give it back to the New Zealand people who are doing it tough,” he said.

His focus on Government spending was echoed throughout the state of the nation speech, with various criticism on what he saw as a Government too involved in decision-making and too willing to spend big on centralised projects such as Three Waters.

The speech was an example of centre-right ideas for a post-Covid world, Luxon said. He also hit out at welfare dependency, given very low unemployment nationally, and said he was concerned to hear Labour MPs say they were proud socialists.