Covid-19 NZ: Christopher Luxon tests positive for Covid-19, feels 'fine'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has been infected with Covid-19, the first party leader to test positive for the disease.

Luxon said in a statement he tested positive on Monday but had no symptoms.

“I have not been showing Covid-19 symptoms, but have been testing myself regularly as a precaution, including on Sunday morning, with all tests returning negative results,” Luxon said.

“The test earlier today returned a positive result and I am now isolating at home with my family, who have all tested negative.”

Luxon said he felt “fine” and would be attending Parliament virtually.

He is the fifth MP to publicise a positive diagnosis, following former National Party leader Simon Bridges and Labour MP Anahila Kanongataá-Suisuiki earlier on Monday.

Bridges missed National leader Luxon’s state of the nation speech on Sunday, which had his tax cut policy as its centrepiece.

Luxon said Bridges was isolating at home with his family.

Bridges confirmed to Stuff on Monday morning that he and his entire family had been infected with Covid-19.

He said the family were “fine” and their largest issue was “managing all the Zooms and so on around the family in one house.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former National leader Simon Bridges has Covid-19.

Bridges’ confirmation came after Environment Minister David Parker said he had caught Covid-19 last week, followed by Police Minister Poto Williams.

Parker and Williams also said they had very mild symptoms.

LAWRENCE SMITH Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki has also tested positive.

Kanongataá-Suisuiki, a backbench MP for Labour, confirmed in a Facebook post she had tested positive on her day 3 test as a household contact, after her daughter was infected.

She said she wasn’t feeling very sick because she had received a booster shot.

“Still can’t smell or taste but not sure why I’m still hungry, and I’m eating more maybe looking for taste,” she wrote.

While relatively few MPs have been infected with Covid-19, a number of workers based in Parliament have contracted the virus – which is infecting thousands of people every day across the country.

Almost four per cent of the population are currently considered active cases of Covid-19.

The four MPs will be able to attend Parliament this week as the House is operating in a special hybrid-style session.

This allows MPs who are not present in the debating chamber to participate in the House via Zoom – asking or answering questions and contributing to the wider debate.