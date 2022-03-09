Nicola Willis asks for watchdog to reopen political neutrality probe into Kāinga Ora, but new evidence was already seen

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Nicola Willis takes on Caucus run press conference duties, after Leader Chris Luxon has contracted Covid 19.

National MP Nicola Willis is asking the public service watchdog to reopen an investigation into state house builder Kāinga Ora after an email from its chief executive came to light.

The email concerns an ongoing scandal concerning sponsored “news” stories from the agency, first uncovered by Stuff.

But the documentation for the investigation suggests the email was already seen.

Kāinga Ora paid for a sponsored section and array of news stories on the NZ Herald’s real estate website OneRoof, which the publisher failed to disclose.

One of the articles concerned now-Labour MP Arena Williams, who had disclosed her upcoming candidacy to the author of the article – but the agency decided to ignore this fact and “proceed as though we didn’t know about her impending announcement” – according to an email released under the Official Information Act.

This earned Kāinga Ora a lashing from Housing Minister Megan Woods and Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes, who investigated the matter and found that the agency failed to maintain political neutrality.

“Kāinga Ora failed to do the right thing when it became aware the person it was to feature in a Kāinga Ora sponsored article was a candidate,” Hughes said.

"The email suggesting the agency pretend it did not know about Ms Williams’ candidacy was unacceptable.”

Hughes found chief executive Andrew McKenzie had acknowledged the error and owned it, something Willis is now querying thanks to a new email released to her under the OIA.

But Woods said the email was already seen by the Public Service Commissioner in the course of the investigation. An email that appears to match the one revealed to Willis is mentioned in the documentation of the investigation.

Ross Giblin Willis said the conclusion that chief executive Andrew McKenzie had acted appropriately needed to be re-examined.

In the email, McKenzie assures the staffer that made the decision to ignore Williams’ candidacy that she had made the right call.

“As I am sure you will have been told, the judgment call you made was fine. I am happy to stand behind you on it. This little maelstrom will pass quickly. I just hope it doesn't make you too risk averse!” McKenzie wrote.

Willis wrote to Hughes saying she was concerned he didn’t have access to this email when he found that McKenzie had acted appropriately.

“I ask that you re-open your investigation so that this information can be taken into account and your conclusions re-visted,” Willis wrote.

She said documents provided to the investigation suggested that the call was made solely by the staffer, but her email suggested it was backed by the wider organisation.

Woods said in Parliament on Tuesday that the email was not good enough and she had told Kāinga Ora that its behaviour was not acceptable.

“As soon as I saw that Official Information Act request, I contacted Kāinga Ora and let them know that it was well below my expectations, and that it simply was impossible to un-know something once it was known.”

Kāinga Ora board chair Vui Mark Gosche said the email had already been seen by the investigation, and he had made clear that the agency accepted its conduct was unacceptable.

”Kāinga Ora has owned these mistakes and, as noted by the PSC, made changes so all Kāinga Ora people are aware of the importance of maintaining political neutrality at all times.”