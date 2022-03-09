Covid-19 NZ: Peter Mersi appointed new boss of Government's Covid-19 response

Peter Mersi will take on the role for the next four months.

Ministry of Transport chief executive Peter Mersi will lead the Government’s Covid-19 response for the next four months.

In an internal email seen by Stuff, Mersi said he would be taking up the role as a secondee - meaning he will eventually return to his role at transport.

Mersi takes up a role as the primary public servant responsible for the Covid response across Government, above the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment which run much of the Covid-19 response.

This All of Government role is situated within the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC), the non-political agency which works for the Prime Minister and looks to coordinate the entire public service.

The role doesn’t currently exist in this new form, but he is taking on the responsibility for overseeing the response from the head of DPMC Brook Barrington.

READ MORE:

* National security crisis group meets as Parliament protests continues

* Covid-19 NZ: Cabinet ministers considering advice on how the border might open up

* New Zealand's maritime security stressed by rising threats, new Govt strategy says



John Ombler held a similar job throughout 2020. Barrington will retain some ownership of the Covid-19 response in his role as chair of the Officials Committee for Domestic and External Security Coordination. .

Mersi said in the email his work would focus on New Zealand’s wider opening up.

“My role will include the rollout of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan which will see increasing numbers of citizens being welcomed back to our shores, with visitors and tourists to follow shortly,” Mersi wrote.

The job seems to have come about quite rapidly – Mersi sent the email on Wednesday and is starting the role on Monday, something that had happened “at pace”.

Transport deputy chief executive Bryn Gandy will be acting chief executive of the Ministry until Mersi returns.

Mersi said the role would involve overseeing the entire Covid response, reporting directly to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

“The Covid-19 AOG Response Group is responsible for integration of strategy and policy, system readiness and planning, insights and reporting, system risk and assurance, and public engagement and communications. My role will also include chairing the National Response Leadership Team and the Covid Chief Executive Board, and I will be reporting directly to the Covid-19 Response Minister.”

DPMC deputy chief executive Cheryl Barnes will remain in her role also running the Covid-19 “group” at DPMC.