Government silent on why KiwiBuild-linked Russian oligarch not on travel ban list

The New Zealand Government has refused to comment on why the most high-profile Russian oligarch linked with the country is not on the travel ban list announced in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Alexander Abramov owns a fifth of, and until Friday was the chairman of, steel multinational Evraz which, according to the Warsaw Institute think-tank, supplies steel used in Russian tanks. Evraz denies that allegation.

Abramov owns assets in New Zealand including a luxury lodge in Northland’s Helena Bay. He is worth US $6 billion according to Forbes and owns the superyacht Titan. Targa Capital, Abramov’s New Zealand financial front, has completed 11 housing projects, mostly in Auckland. Two of the developments were KiwiBuild projects.

Supplied Alexander Abramov owns a superyacht and is reportedly worth about USD $6 billion.

A Greenpeace flotilla set sail from Auckland last week to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine at Abramov’s Helena Bay property, and the environmental group has called for Abramov to be sanctioned and included on the travel-ban list.

Abramov was not listed in the February 24 tranche of individuals named by the NZ government in its Russian invasion travel ban – which includes president Vladimir Putin and oligarch Gennady Timchenko – and the government hasn't answered when asked why.

The UK government specifically cited Evraz’s role in destabilising Ukraine and its closeness in industrial areas of strategic significance, like defence, with the Russian government in its asset freeze order against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, Evraz’s largest owner and the owner of football club Chelsea FC.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A car burns at the side of a maternity hospital that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Evraz has also been removed from the London Stock Exchange after international brokerage firms refused to trade its shares. On Friday, 15 days into the invasion, Evraz's entire board, including Abramov, resigned.

Abramov, Abramovich, and Evraz all deny that its steel is used in Russian tanks. Abramov and Evraz are currently not the subject of any direct sanctions by the UK, US, or Europe.

Chris Seel, Abramov's representative in NZ, said the New Zealand government hadn't been in contact around any form of sanctions against Abramov or Evraz, and said the allegations of Evraz supplying the Russian military were false.

David White/Stuff Russian billionaire Alexander Abramov's Helena Bay property in Northland.

Stuff asked the Government why Abramov wasn’t currently on the travel ban list and whether it was because of Abramov’s links to KiwiBuild.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s office pushed the questions to foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta’s office, which then pushed the questions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which then referred Stuff to an earlier statement.

Pool "Decades of peace undermined": Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Friday for Russia to end its assault on Ukraine.

“The list of those on the travel bans announced on February 24, and publicly released on March 7, included key individuals identified as being responsible for, or associated with, actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine,” a spokeswoman said.

“The list remains under regular review. We’re unable to comment on the possible future inclusion of specific individuals.”

The UK freeze order states: “Abramovich is or has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, via Evraz PLC.”

The order also cites the potential that Evraz supplies steel used in Russian tanks.

“Evraz PLC is or has been involved in providing financial services, or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology that could contribute to destabilising Ukraine... which includes potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks.”

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP A Russian army tank moves through a street on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine.

Last week, Parliament unanimously passed a Russia sanctions regime into law, allowing the Government to directly sanction the country for invading Ukraine and marking a “significant” shift in New Zealand's foreign policy.

The law would allow the Government to sanction people, companies and assets that are tied to the invasion or are of “economic or strategic relevance” to the country.

On Friday last week, Stuff asked the three offices again about sanctions relating to Abramov and whether they were aware of any possible links between Evraz and the Russian military and whether Abramov shared any responsibility for what the UK government cited in its Abramovich asset freeze.

Only one office replied.

PARLIAMENT TV Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia Sanctions Bill as its introduced into the House to be urgently passed on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

“The first tranche of sanctions are being worked on at pace. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is not in a position to comment on individuals or individual entities and their connection to Russian entities at this time,” a spokesman for MFAT said.

However, MFAT said in a statement on Tuesday that it didn’t yet have a framework to apply sanctions now possible under the new law.

“Administration of the sanctions will require the establishment of a robust framework to assess the applicability of potential targets. This process is currently being worked on at pace... It will involve a range of agencies that have specific expertise and experience in this area,” a spokeswoman said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Gerry Brownlee speaking on a bridge run before heading into the House of Representatives debating chamber.

National’s spokesman for Foreign Affairs, Gerry Brownlee, said it was “extremely frustrating” that MFAT was “unfortunately taking the gin and cucumber sandwiches approach”.

“Everyone has known since January this year an invasion or the possibility of one could happen.

“It is unacceptable we have been unable to enact what other partner-type nations have been able to do.

“There was clearly no direction from the Government initially around there being the possibility of a sanctions bill,” he said.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP An explosion is seen at an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Abramov had received US $1.4b from Evraz in dividends since the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Evraz has been approached for comment.