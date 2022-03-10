New poll has National above Labour, Māori Party holding balance of power

National leader Christopher Luxon has stabilised the party and delivered its best poll results since Simon Bridges was leader.

National has overtaken Labour in a TV poll for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic – and the Māori Party would hold the balance of power.

The new TVNZ/Kantar Public poll had National at 39 per cent, up seven points and ahead of Labour at 37 per cent, down three points.

That was Labour’s lowest result in a TVNZ poll since being elected.

The Green Party was steady on 9 per cent support while ACT was down three points to 8 per cent.

On these numbers, the right bloc of National and ACT would win 59 seats between them – just below the 61 seats needed to govern. The left bloc of Labour and the Greens would win 58 seats, also below the 61 seats needing to govern.

The Māori Party – presuming it won the seat of Waiariki again – would hold the balance of power with three seats.

The last TVNZ/Kantar Public poll from late January had Labour at 40 per cent support and National at 32 per cent, with ACT at 11 per cent support and the Green Party at 9 per cent.

National has not been ahead of Labour in a TV poll since February of 2020, just as Covid-19 first hit New Zealand’s shores.

The poll was undertaken as New Zealand saw Covid-19 finally rip across the country, with tens of thousands of cases a day.

It also comes as rising prices have stung the Government – particularly spiking fuel prices brought on by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern also saw a drop in the preferred prime ministerial stakes, down one point to 34 per cent, while National leader Christopher Luxon rose eight points to 25 per cent.

When asked directly to pick between Ardern and Luxon, 46 per cent chose Ardern and 45 per cent chose Luxon.